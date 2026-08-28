Watch Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears kick-off time
The Tennessee Titans host the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) on Saturday, August 29, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.
If you are looking to stream the Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears game without a cable subscription, the streaming service Fubo carries all the channels you need, including ESPN and local networks WKRN/ABC2 (in Nashville) and WFLD/FOX32 (in Chicago).
To watch the matchup completely free, you can take advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers. Simply go to the Fubo website, create an account, and select a base plan like "Pro" or "Elite". You will need to enter your credit or debit card information to activate the trial, but you won't be charged as long as you remember to cancel your subscription through your account settings before the five-day period expires.
Once signed up, you can download the Fubo app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet, log in, and navigate directly to ESPN or your local network to catch the game live at no cost.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears Team News
This marks the first time that young quarterbacks Caleb Williams (Bears' 2024 top pick) and Cam Ward (Titans' 2025 top pick) share an NFL field. The last time they squared off was in college back in October 2022.
The teams held a highly-competitive joint practice session on Thursday. Chicago's defense faced setbacks during the session, as starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson both exited with minor injuries. Chicago head coach Ben Johnson also confirmed defensive starters Austin Booker (groin) and Gervon Dexter (groin) are dealing with injuries. Dexter hasn't travelled to Nashville.
Tennessee (2-0) is looking to finish the preseason undefeated after a 19-16 comeback victory over Seattle last week. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will look to establish better rhythm between quarterback Cam Ward and high-profile rookie wideout Tate, who is looking for his first reception of the preseason.
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DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
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