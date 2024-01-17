Syria vs Australia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Syria and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Syria and Australia cross swords in a scintillating AFC Asian Cup battle with the former looking for their first win and the latter vying to secure a spot in the next round.

Syria were halted to a toothless draw against Uzbekistan which could give them massive inspiration as they look to produce an upset against Australia. A win here would completely open the group for all the teams and pave the way for Syria to march into the next stage of the competition.

Australia, on the other hand, left their first game with a victory against a lower-ranked Indian side. The Socceroos netted two goals past the Blue Tigers as they reached the top of the table and can cement their position in the next stage with another three points.

Syria vs Australia kick-off time

Date: January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am ET / 3:30 am PT Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

How to watch Syria vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Syria and Australia will be available to watch on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Syria team news

Syria are without any massive concerns as they will be banking on the attacking duo of Omar Khribin and Alaa Aldeen Al Dali to score some goals after firing blanks in their previous outing in Qatar.

Amro Jenyat is closing in on his 50th international cap as he has five more games left to achieve the iconic feat while Fahd Youssef needs nine more caps to reach the mark.

Syria predicted XI: Madania; Jenyat, Ousou, Krouma, Ajan; Youssef, Elias, Ham, Ramadan; Khribin, Dali

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alma, Madania, Mousa, Sarraf Defenders: Ousou, Alajaan, Almidani, Jeniat, Krouma, Kourdoghli, Alkhoul, Oues Midfielders: Ham, Hmeisheh, Alhallak, Ramadan, Osman, Abraham, Youssef, Elias, Hesar Forwards: Khribin, Yasin Dali, Sabbag, Yakoub, Alaswad

Australia team news

Matthew Ryan will continue between the sticks for Australia after collecting his 31st international clean sheet.

The pairing of Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos were on the scoresheet for the Socceroos against India with the latter doubling their lead coming off the bench. Mitchell Duke is touted to lead the forward battery once again for Australia and help them reach the knockouts.

Australia predicted XI: Ryan; Jones, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; O'Neill, Irvine; Boyle, McGree, Goodwin; Duke



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Gauci, Thomas Defenders: Souttar, Rowles, Burgess, Atkinson, Deng, Bos, Behich, Miller, Jones Midfielders: Baccus, O’Neill, Irvine, Silvera, Yazbek, Metcalfe, Goodwin Forwards: Boyle, McGree, Tilio, Iredale, Yengi, Fornaroli, Duke

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Jan 2019 Australia 3-2 Syria Asian Cup 10 Oct 2017 Australia 2-1 Syria World Cup Qualification 5 Oct 2017 Syria 1-1 Australia World Cup Qualification

