Stuttgart vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch German Cup game

How to watch the DFB Pokal match between Stuttgart and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Stuttgart outfit prepare to face a shaky Union Berlin side in the DFB Pokal clash on Tuesday.

VFB Stuttgart have defied all odds this season with the exemplary brand of football they have played in their domestic campaign. After surviving relegation from the play-offs last term, Stuttgart are currently in the top half of the table just four points behind the summit and two behind record German champions Bayern Munich. Between their opening day loss to RB Leipzig and their narrow defeat to Hoffenheim, the Swabians were on a winning streak of seven consecutive games. After demolishing Balingen in the First Round of the DFB Pokal, the hosts would be confident of another goal scoring fest against Union Berlin.

After securing themselves an UCL spot in the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign, the German side have completely fallen off the tracks this term as they are seeded just three points off the bottom of the table and are just one point away from safety in Germany's premier division. Urs Fischer's men have lost five successive games in the league and the Swiss manager would have massive sword hanging over his head when his side face Stuttgart.

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue: MHP Arena

Stuttgart will lock horns with Union Berlin at the MHP Arena with kick-off at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

How to watch Stuttgart vs Union Berlin online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream online but viewers can get live updates on GOAL'S Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart team news

Despite their winning streak in the league, Stuttgart would look to be wary of injuries if they want to continue in the top-half of the German table.

The club's and Bundesliga's top-scorer Serhou Guirassy is a massive absentee for the German side with the striker picking up a hamstring injury. Guirassy will be accompanied by Joshan Vagnoman and Fabian Bredlow in the treatment room with the duo recovering from their respective knocks.

With Guirassy absent from the clash, Denis Undav will have to be the showman on the pitch if they want to avoid any upsets.

Stuttgart's Predicted XI: Schock; Stenzel, Zagadou, Anton, Ito; Leweling, Stiller; Egloff, Millot, Milosevic; Undav

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Schock Defenders: Ito, Rouault, Anton, Zagadou, Stergiou, Mittelstadt, Stenzel Midfielders: Stiller, Karazor, Millot, Massimo, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich Forwards: Fuhrich, Silas, Lewelling, Undav, Kastanaras, Milosevic

Union Berlin team news

Chelsea-loanee David Datro Fofana will be unavailable for selection as he's serving suspension after the Ivorian international refused to shake hands with his manager when he was substituted in the UCL encounter with Napoli.

Danilho Doekhi and Josip Juranovic are recovering from their knocks while Andras Schafer will need time to come to full fitness after his foot surgery. Rani Khedira will also be on the sidelines after he was given the marching orders during his side's clash against Werder Bremen.

Union Berlin Predicted XI: Schwolow; Bonucci, Knoche, Leite; Trimmel, Laidouni, Aaronson, Kral, Gosens; Kaufmann, Hollerbach



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ronnow, Schwolow, Busk, Stein Defenders: Leite, Jaeckel, Knoche, Bonucci, Roussillon, Trimmel Midfielders: Kral, Tousart, Kemlein, Laidouni, Haberer, Dehl, Gosens, Aaronson Forwards: Beckar, Volland, Behrens, Kaufmann, Hollerbach

Head-to-Head Record

This is the head-to-head record of the previous five games played between Stuttgart and Union Berlin.

Date Match Competition 21 Oct 2023 Union Berlin 0-3 Stuttgart Bundesliga 1 Apr 2023 Union Berlin 3-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga 9 Oct 2022 Stuttgart 0-1 Union Berlin Bundesliga 12 Mar 2022 Union Berlin 1-1 Stuttgart Bundesliga 24 Oct 2021 Stuttgart 1-1 Union Berlin Bundesliga

