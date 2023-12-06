How to watch the DFB Pokal match between Stuttgart and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund cross swords at the MHP Arena in an intriguing DFB Pokal fixture.

Stuttgart dumped Union Berlin out of the competition in the previous round as the German side marched into the next round of the competition. Third in the Bundesliga table, Stuttgart have won three consecutive domestic ties and with Serhou Guirassy in an unbelievable goal scoring touch the home side could present a massive challenge for Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have shown signs of struggles this season as they are in the fifth position in the league. 10 points behind the leaders Leverkusen, Dortmund will be focussed on winning the DFB Pokal especially after securing a knockout spot from the Group of Death in the UEFA Champions League.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: MHP Arena

Stuttgart will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the MHP Arena with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Stuttgart vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The DFB Pokal clash will be available to watch on ESPN+, Fubo, Sling TV, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart team news

Hiroki Ito is the sole player sidelined for Stuttgart as they'll be looking to field a similar eleven from their weekend Bundesliga clash.

Serhou Guirassy will be leading the line for Stuttgart having already netted 16 goals this term alongside Deniz Undav who has nine strikes to his name.

Stuttgart predicted XI: Nubel; Stenzel, Zagadou, Anton, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Millot; Silas, Fuhrich; Guirassy, Undav

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Schock Defenders: Rouault, Anton, Zagadou, Stergiou, Mittelstadt Midfielders: Stiller, Karazor, Millot, Massimo, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich Forwards: Fuhrich, Silas, Lewelling, Undav, Kastanaras, Milosevic

Dortmund team news

Felix Nmecha and Julien Duranville are ruled out of the clash with their respective injuries while Emre Can and Marcel Sabitzer will partner up in midfield for the visitors.

Former Ajax forward Sebastian Haller could displace Niclas Fullkrug in attack with the German striker touted to be rested for the cup match.

Borussia Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Reyna, Malen; Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Kobel Defenders: Schlotterback, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wolf, Meunier Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Moukoko, Haller, Fullkrug

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Nov 2023 Stuttgart 2-1 Dortmund Bundesliga 15 Apr 2023 Stuttgart 3-3 Dortmund Bundesliga 22 Oct 2022 Dortmund 5-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga 9 Apr 2022 Stuttgart 0-2 Dortmund Bundesliga 20 Nov 2021 Dortmund 2-1 Stuttgart Bundesliga

