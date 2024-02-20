St Louis City vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup game

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two American sides cross swords as St Louis City and Houston Dynamo play each other in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

St. Louis City enter the contest on the back of a stalemate against NY Red Bulls as they'll be vying to gain an advantage in the first leg, especially in their own backyard.

Houston Dynamo have just one win in all four of their pre-season friendlies as the side looks to change their fortunes against St. Louis City.

St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: City Park

How to watch St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo will be available to watch on Fubo and FS2 in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

The solitary player ruled out for St. Louis City is Swedish international Rasmus Alm with the midfielder recovering from hernia.

St. Louis City predicted XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Stroud, Blom, Vassilev; Lowen; Adeniran, Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Nilsson, Hiebert, Parker, Yaro, Markanich, Nerwinski, Watts Midfielders: Durkin, Blom, Pearce, Lowen, Kijima, Jackson, Vassilev, Ostrak Forwards: Pompeu, Thorisson, Alm, Klauss, Adeniran, Glover

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Amine Bassi netted 10 goals for the visitors in the MLS last season and he'll play an integral role once again.

Houston Dynamo predicted XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Artur; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Quinones; Baird

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sergeant, Sviatchenko, Michael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Herrera, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Gyamfi, Ferreira, Aliyu, Segal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17 Sept 2023 Houston Dynamo 1-1 St. Louis City MLS 4 Jun 2023 St. Louis City 3-0 Houston Dynamo MLS

