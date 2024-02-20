St Louis City vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup game

Two American sides cross swords as St Louis City and Houston Dynamo play each other in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
St. Louis City enter the contest on the back of a stalemate against NY Red Bulls as they'll be vying to gain an advantage in the first leg, especially in their own backyard.
Houston Dynamo have just one win in all four of their pre-season friendlies as the side looks to change their fortunes against St. Louis City.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time
|Date:
|February 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|City Park
St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo will lock horns at the City Park on February 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture between St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo will be available to watch on Fubo and FS2 in the US.
Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
St. Louis City team news
The solitary player ruled out for St. Louis City is Swedish international Rasmus Alm with the midfielder recovering from hernia.
St. Louis City predicted XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Stroud, Blom, Vassilev; Lowen; Adeniran, Klauss
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Burki, Lundt, Olivares
|Defenders:
|Nilsson, Hiebert, Parker, Yaro, Markanich, Nerwinski, Watts
|Midfielders:
|Durkin, Blom, Pearce, Lowen, Kijima, Jackson, Vassilev, Ostrak
|Forwards:
|Pompeu, Thorisson, Alm, Klauss, Adeniran, Glover
Houston Dynamo FC team news
Amine Bassi netted 10 goals for the visitors in the MLS last season and he'll play an integral role once again.
Houston Dynamo predicted XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Artur; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Quinones; Baird
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Sergeant, Sviatchenko, Michael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey
|Midfielders:
|Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Herrera, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk
|Forwards:
|Gyamfi, Ferreira, Aliyu, Segal
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17 Sept 2023
|Houston Dynamo 1-1 St. Louis City
|MLS
|4 Jun 2023
|St. Louis City 3-0 Houston Dynamo
|MLS