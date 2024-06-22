St Louis City vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

St Louis City will take on Atlanta United in the MLS at the CityPark on Saturday.
The hosts are 12th in the Western Conference whereas the visitors have fared slightly better in the Eastern Conference, in ninth place. The hosts will have to turn up their performance, as they are winless in their last five games.
St. Louis City vs Atlanta United kick-off time
|Date:
|June 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|CityPark
The match will be played at the CityPark on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch St. Louis City vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
St. Louis City team news
St Louis will continue to be without defender Kyle Hiebert, who is currently representing the Canada national team at the Copa America.
The team will be missing Rasmus Alm and Tomas Ostrak as they are suffering from injuries.
St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Watts; Blom, Loewen; Vassilev, Kijima, Pompeu; Klauss.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Burki, Lundt, Olivares
|Defenders:
|Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Markanich, Yaro
|Midfielders:
|Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Jackson, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce
|Forwards:
|Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson
Atlanta United team news
Atlanta will have to deal with the absence of Lobzhanidze and Bartosz Slisz. They are at Euro 2024 representing Georgia and Poland, respectively.
Stian Gregersen and Tyler Wolff are sidelined due to injuries.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Williams, Wiley; Muyumba, McCarty; Silva, Almada, Brennan; Rios.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cohen, Westberg, Guzan
|Defenders:
|Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley
|Midfielders:
|Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
|Forwards:
|Giakoumakis, Silva, Rios, Thiare
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2023
|St Louis City 1-2 Atlanta United
|Friendly