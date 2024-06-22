St Louis City vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Louis City will take on Atlanta United in the MLS at the CityPark on Saturday.

The hosts are 12th in the Western Conference whereas the visitors have fared slightly better in the Eastern Conference, in ninth place. The hosts will have to turn up their performance, as they are winless in their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis City vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: CityPark

The match will be played at the CityPark on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St Louis will continue to be without defender Kyle Hiebert, who is currently representing the Canada national team at the Copa America.

The team will be missing Rasmus Alm and Tomas Ostrak as they are suffering from injuries.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Watts; Blom, Loewen; Vassilev, Kijima, Pompeu; Klauss.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Jackson, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta will have to deal with the absence of Lobzhanidze and Bartosz Slisz. They are at Euro 2024 representing Georgia and Poland, respectively.

Stian Gregersen and Tyler Wolff are sidelined due to injuries.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Williams, Wiley; Muyumba, McCarty; Silva, Almada, Brennan; Rios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley Midfielders: Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Giakoumakis, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 St Louis City 1-2 Atlanta United Friendly

