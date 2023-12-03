How to watch the Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of the table lock horns as second-last placed St. Johnstone play hosts to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday.

St. Johnston have struggled miserably this season as they hover around the bottom of the league with just two wins in their 14 games. Although, the two massive results have come in their previous five games which could give the hosts a lot of confidence but the encounter against Celtic could see them register their seventh loss of the campaign.

Despite their wretched results in the UEFA Champions League, Celtic have looked the complete opposite playing in Scotland. Currently undefeated in the league, Celtic have garnered 11 wins and three draws from their 14 games seeding them at the pinnacle of the table. With European dreams out of sight, the Hoops will be more concentrated on their domestic league as they present a massive threat on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET Venue: McDiarmid Park

St. Johnstone will welcome Celtic to the McDiarmid Park with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am ET in the US.

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch on TV in the US. However, live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

St. Johnstone team news

The home side will be without the services of James Brown, Graham Carey and Nicky Clark who were sidelined from the previous clash as well.

Stevie May and Christopher Kane are touted to continue to lead Johnstone's forward battery as they'll look to make use of the chances they get.

St. Johnstone predicted XI: Mitov; McGowan, Gordon, Considine; Robinson, Costelloe, Phillips, Kucheriavyi, Smith; Kane, May

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mitov, Sinclair, Wills, Richards Defenders: Considine, McGowan, Gordon, Olufunwa, McClelland, Robinson, Parker Midfielders: MacPherson, Carey, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Ballantyne, Turner-Cooke, Phillips Forwards: May, Kane, Jephcott, Jaiyesimi, Costelloe, Turner-Cooke

Celtic team news

Reo Hatate is nursing a hamstring injury as he remains sidelined alongside Liel Abada who is recovering from a thigh issue while Luis Palma would return to Celtic's squad after serving his suspension.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; A. Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Yang, M. Johnston; Furuhashi



Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Aug 2023 Celtic 0-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership 5 Feb 2023 St. Johnstone 1-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership 24 Dec 2022 Celtic 4-1 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership 8 Oct 2022 St. Johnstone 1-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 9 Apr 2022 Celtic 7-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership

