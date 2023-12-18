Sporting vs Porto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Primeira Liga match between Sporting and Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top of the table clash in the Liga Portugal, league leaders Sporting CP host second-placed Porto with both sides tied on points at the summit.

Sporting CP have shown some signs of struggles of late with two defeats in their previous five games. The losses saw the side lose their early head start as their rivals are on level after the home side's defeat to Vitoria last week.

Porto have managed three wins in their previous three games as they are early contenders to win the tie. The Portuguese heavyweights made it through the Round of 16 in the UCL with a thumping victory midweek and could be on course for their fourth win on the trot in the league and also snatch the top position from their arch-rivals.

Sporting vs Porto kick-off time

Date: December 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm ET Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

Sporting will host Porto at the Estadio Jose Alvalade with kick-off scheduled at 3:15 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Sporting vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the UK. Live updates are also available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Sporting team news

Sporting Lisbon had the luxury of resting some crucial players but the Portuguese side could return to their strongest eleven once again.

Four players are touted to miss the fixture with Geny Catamo (muscle), Jerry St Juste (muscle), Ivan Fresneda (shoulder) and Daniel Braganca (thigh) all ruled out due to injuries.

Sporting Lisbon predicted XI: Adan; Esgaio, Diomande, Inacio; Matheus, Morita, Hjulmand, Paulinho; Pote, Gyokeres, Edwards

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel, Adan, Callai Defenders: Inacio, Diomande, St. Juste, Coates, Quaresma, Neto, Muniz, Santos, Reis, Esgaio Midfielders: Hjulmand, Essuga, Morita, Braganca Forwards: Trincao, Moreira, Goncalves, Edwards, Camacho, Catamo, Gyokeres, Paulinho, Ribeiro

Porto team news

Former Real Madrid veteran Pepe became the oldest player to score in a UCL fixture after he scored a goal in the second half and the defender will feature for the side once again.

The visitors will miss the duo of Gabriel Veron and Ivan Marcano due to an Achilles and ACL injury, respectively while Samuel Portugal and Wendell remain confined to the treatment room due to a groin and muscle problem, respectively.

Porto predicted XI: Costa; Sanchez, Pedro, Pepe, Mendes; Jaime, Varela, Eustaquio, Pepe; Taremi, Evanilson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Ramos, Portugal Defenders: Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Sanusi, Cardoso, Zaidu, Sanchez Midfielders: Grujic, Varela, Eustaquio, Gonzalez, Baro, Jaime, Franco Forwards: Evanilson, Taremi, Pepe, Galeno, Conceicao, Borges, Navarro, Martinez, Namaso

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Feb 2023 Sporting 1-2 Porto Primeira Liga 29 Jan 2023 Sporting 0-2 Porto Taca da Liga 21 Aug 2022 Porto 3-0 Sporting Primeira Liga 22 Apr 2022 Porto 1-0 Sporting Taca de Portugal 3 Mar 2022 Sporting 1-2 Porto Taca de Portugal

