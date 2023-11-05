Sporting Kansas City vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game

How to watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and St. Louis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a thumping 4-1 victory against Western Conference leaders St. Louis, Sporting Kansas City face their American rivals once again in the second-leg of the playoffs tie.

Sporting Kansas City created havoc in the first leg of the encounter as four different scorers bashed four goals past St. Louis' goal to give them a massive advantage. A win in the second-leg will settle the tie and help them march ahead in the playoffs.

The shambolic 4-1 defeat against their opponents might end St. Louis' hopes of making it through to the next round as they'll be vying to produce an upset on the road. Tim Parker was the sole scorer for Sunday's visitors in the first leg and the American side will look to score more if they want to turn the tide in their balance.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting KC vs St. Louis kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansa City will host St. Louis City at Children's Mercy Park with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Sporting KC vs St. Louis online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV and viewers can also watch the match highlights on Apple TV just after the final whistle. The highlights of the encounter will also be available on MLS's Offical Youtube channel.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Sporting KC team news

Sporting Kansas City are tipped to be without the services of Kayden Pierre and Johnny Russell because of a hamstring and groin injury respectively. While Pierre is completely ruled out Russell's situation might be assessed before kick-off.

Tim Leboid and Kortne Ford are also nursing injuries with the former recovering from a hamstring injury while the latter is healing from an Achilles surgery.

Four different goal scorers were on the scoresheet last time out and all of Logan Ndenbe, Remi Walter, Gadi Kinda, and Daniel Salloi would be vying to add to their goal scoring tally.

Sporting KC Predicted XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Walter, Rodoja, Kinda; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, McIntosh Defenders: Rosero, Fontas, Davis, Ndenbe, Voloder, Castellanos, Rindov, Davis, Zusi Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Gutierrez, Espinoza, Flores, Kinda, Thommy, Cisneros Forwards: Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa

St. Louis team news

Rasmus Alm is the sole player who's sidelined because of sports hernia and Swedish winger is touted to miss the clash.

St. Louis will be expecting the forward duo of Joao Klauss and Nicholas Gioacchini to step up for the club who have failed to add to their tally of 10 goals a piece for a while now.

St. Louis Predicted XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Parker, Hiebert, Markanich; Jackson, Lowen, Blom, Stroud; Klauss, Gioacchini



Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Creek Defenders: Nerwinski, Parker, Hiebert, Markanich, Nilsson, Bartlett, Yaro, Bell, O'Malley, Nelson Midfielders: Jackson, Lowen, Blom, Watts, Perez, Ostrak, Vassilev Forwards: Stroud, Klauss, Gioacchini, Pompeu, Thorisson, Adeniran, Glover

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Oct 2023 St. Louis 1-4 Sporting KC MLS 1 Oct 2023 St. Louis 4-1 Sporting KC MLS 3 Sept 2023 Sporting KC 2-1 St. Louis MLS 21 May 2023 St. Louis 4-0 Sporting KC MLS

