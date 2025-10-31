+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Portugal
team-logoSporting CP
Estadio Jose Alvalade
team-logoAlverca
STREAM LIVE ON FANATIZ
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Sporting CP vs Alverca Primeira Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Alverca, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's Portuguese Primeira Liga soccer game between Sporting CP and Alvera will be shown live on Fanatiz here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:15 pm Eastern Time, 01:15 pm Pacific Time.

crest
Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio Jose Alvalade

A win would see Sporting CP go level on points with leaders FC Porto ahead of their game on Sunday against Braga.

If you're not a Fanatiz customer already, you can start your subscription today by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more

Live stream Sporting CP vs Alvera worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Sporting CP, Alvera or other Portuguese Primeira Liga soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Bypass geo-restrictions with NordVPNSign up now

Portuguese Primeira Liga Standings

Sporting CP vs Alvera Recent Form

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ALV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sporting CP vs Alvera H2H

SCP

Last 5 matches

ALV

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

12

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sporting CP vs Alvera Team News

Sporting CP vs Alverca lineups

Sporting CPHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestALV
1
R. Silva
26
O. Diomande
22
I. Fresneda
25
G. Inacio
20
M. Araujo
42
C
M. Hjulmand
8
P. Goncalves
52
J. Simoes
17
Trincao
10
G. Catamo
97
L. Suarez
13
A. Gomes
4
K. Naves
33
B. Meupiyou
5
C
S. Gomez
8
Amorim
55
F. Chissumba
2
N. Touaizi
21
S. Abdulai
11
C. Nuozzi
18
Lincoln
9
M. Milovanovic

3-4-3

ALVAway team crest

SCP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Borges

ALV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Custódio

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

How to watch Sporting CP vs Alverca online - TV channels & live streams

FanatizWatch here
GolTVWatch here

Useful links

Advertisement