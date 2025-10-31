How to watch today's Sporting CP vs Alverca Primeira Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Today's Portuguese Primeira Liga soccer game between Sporting CP and Alvera will be shown live on Fanatiz here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:15 pm Eastern Time, 01:15 pm Pacific Time.

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio Jose Alvalade

A win would see Sporting CP go level on points with leaders FC Porto ahead of their game on Sunday against Braga.

If you're not a Fanatiz customer already, you can start your subscription today by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more

Live stream Sporting CP vs Alvera worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Sporting CP, Alvera or other Portuguese Primeira Liga soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Portuguese Primeira Liga Standings

Sporting CP vs Alvera Recent Form

Sporting CP vs Alvera H2H

Sporting CP vs Alvera Team News

How to watch Sporting CP vs Alverca online - TV channels & live streams

Useful links