The Portuguese Primeira Liga is rich in history and talent. Renowned for its intense rivalries and incredible technical quality, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch Primeira Liga soccer this season.

The broadcast environment for Portuguese soccer in the United States is currently the most complex of the major European leagues. With the exit of GolTV from the market, there is no longer a single "one-stop shop" for every match. Instead, fans must act as their own curators: Benfica TV is essential for followers of the Eagles, while RTP Internacional (available via Fubo or Sling) remains the reliable home for the weekly "Match of the Round." Despite this fragmentation, the quality of play remains high as the league battles for coefficient points to secure more Champions League spots. For the best experience in 2026, most fans are pairing a live TV streamer like Fubo with the standalone BTV app to ensure they don't miss any of the title-deciding fixtures.

Where to watch Primeira Liga for free

A number of Primeira Liga soccer games are shown on the channel GolTV in the United States.

GolTV is available on the streaming service Fubo that offer new customers a free five day trial.

Where to watch Primeira Liga worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Primeira Liga soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster Portugal Sport TV Germany DAZN Germany France beIN Sports Italy DAZN Italia International GOLTV Play Mexico GolTV Latinoamerica

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Primeira Liga game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to watch Primeira Liga with Portuguese commentary

Unfortunately there is no way to watch Primeira Liga soccer games in the United States with Portuguese commentary.

GolTV shows Primeira Liga matches in both English and Spanish.

It may, however, be possible to access a Portuguese broadcaster's Primeira Liga coverage outside of Portugal using a VPN.

