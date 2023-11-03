Sheppey United vs Walsall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup game today

How to watch the FA Cup match between Sheppey Utd and Walsall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of English football's hierarchy lock horns as eighth-tier Sheppey United hosts League Two side Walsall.

Sheppey United are currently seeded in the eighth tier of English football's hierarchy and are looking to itch themselves a fairytale in their maiden FA Cup appearance. After five qualifying rounds, the Ites secured them a spot in the First Round of the prestigious English tournament and they have a daunting task lying in front of them. Sheppey United did produce an upset in the previous qualifying round as they defeated seventh-tier side Billericay Town on penalties as they paved their way to the tournament.

While their opposition might be looking to produce one of the biggest upsets in English football, League Two side Walsall will be looking to avoid any misery on Friday. Playing their first game in the competition this season, Walsall will have to bring their A-game to the table to brush aside a determined opposition. With 20 points from their 16 games, Walsall are currently struggling with inconsistency but a good outing on the road could bring their campaign on track.

Sheppey Utd vs Walsall kick-off time

Date: November 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm EDT Venue: The Total Power Stadium

Sheppey United will welcome Walsall to the Total Power Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:45 pm EDT.

How to watch Sheppey Utd vs Walsall online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the United States, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheppey Utd team news

The sole injury concern for Sheppey United is star forward Daniel Bradshaw. The club's leading goalscorer for the 2022/23 campaign has picked up a back injury and though he's competing to return to full fitness, his availability will be a concern for the club.

Bradshaw's niggle could open the doors for Alex Willis or Oladipo Durowoju but the balance will lie in the former's favour after Willis bagged a brace in Sheppey's defeat to Merstham last weekend.

Sheppey United predicted XI: Prall; Morgan, Majoyegbe, Diallo; Bessey-Saldanha, Leonard, Lambert, Hamill, Wilkins, Wisson; Bradshaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Prall, Glock Defenders: Morgan, Majoyegbe, Diallo, Birch Midfielders: Bessey-Saldanha, Leonard, Lambert, Hamill, Wilkins, Wisson, Morris, Housego, Spencer Forwards: Bradshaw, Durowoju, Birch, Willis

Walsall team news

Young English forward Freddie Draper is a massive concern for the visitors with the eight-goal forward hobbling off in Walsall's last match.

Danny Johnson could march into the starting lineup in Draper's absence as he looks to add to his tally of three goals in all competitions this season. Defender Harry Williams is another concern for the Saddlers with the defender picking up an ankle problem.

Walsall Predicted XI: Evans; Riley, Okagbue, Daniels, Gordon; Knowles, Comley, Stirk, Hutchinson, Tierney; Johnson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evans, Smith Defenders: Daniels, Farquharson, Menayese, McEntee, Okagbue, Gordon, Foulkes Midfielders: Riley, Stirk, Griffiths, Tierney, Earing, Comley, Allen, Hutchinson Forwards: Knowles, James-Taylor, Johnson, Oteh, Matt

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

