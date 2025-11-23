How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and Steel City derby start time

Sheffield Wednesday will host Sheffield United in a fiercely competitive Championship clash on Sunday at Hillsborough Stadium.

This local derby is crucial for both sides, as Wednesday are bottom of the table with only one win in 15 games and a -17 goal difference, while United are struggling just above, with three wins in the same number of matches and a -15 goal difference. Both teams desperately need points to climb out of the relegation zone.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United kick-off time

The match will be played on Sunday at Hillsborough Stadium, with kick-off at 7 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday enter the derby with a lengthy list of fitness concerns, as Di’shon Bernard, Earnie Weaver, George Brown, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki and Pierce Charles are all doubtful for the clash.

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United could be boosted by the returns of Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster and Tahith Chong, with all three pushing to be involved on Sunday.

The Blades do have a new worry in attack, as Chiedozie Ogbene is being assessed following a hamstring problem picked up while on international duty with Ireland.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

