Championship
Sheffield Wednesday
Hillsborough
Sheffield United
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and Steel City derby start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield Wednesday will host Sheffield United in a fiercely competitive Championship clash on Sunday at Hillsborough Stadium.

This local derby is crucial for both sides, as Wednesday are bottom of the table with only one win in 15 games and a -17 goal difference, while United are struggling just above, with three wins in the same number of matches and a -15 goal difference. Both teams desperately need points to climb out of the relegation zone. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Hillsborough

The match will be played on Sunday at Hillsborough Stadium, with kick-off at 7 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United lineups

Sheffield Wednesday

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-2-2

SHU
24
E. Horvath
2
L. Palmer
6
D. Iorfa
3
M. Lowe
7
Y. Valery
4
S. Fusire
9
J. Lowe
12
H. Amass
8
S. Ingelsson
10
B. Bannan
11
I. Ugbo
1
M. Cooper
38
F. Seriki
2
J. Tanganga
3
S. McCallum
15
B. Mee
42
S. Peck
11
A. Brooks
10
C. O'Hare
44
J. Riedewald
23
T. Campbell
9
D. Ings

4-2-2-2

SHU

SHW
Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  H. Pedersen

SHU
Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  C. Wilder

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday enter the derby with a lengthy list of fitness concerns, as Di’shon Bernard, Earnie Weaver, George Brown, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki and Pierce Charles are all doubtful for the clash.

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United could be boosted by the returns of Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster and Tahith Chong, with all three pushing to be involved on Sunday. 

The Blades do have a new worry in attack, as Chiedozie Ogbene is being assessed following a hamstring problem picked up while on international duty with Ireland.

Form

SHW
Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SHU
Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

SHW

Last 5 matches

SHU

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

0

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

