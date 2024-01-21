Sheffield United vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite ends of the Premier League table cross swords as sixth-placed West Ham United visit Bramall Lane to face bottom-seeded Sheffield United.

Sheffield United have had a disastrous campaign up till now in the Premier League and the Blades are tipped to drop down to the Championship. With no wins in their previous four games, Sheffield United could face a daunting task against a high-flying West Ham United.

The Hammers enter the contest on the back of a stalemate against Brighton and following it up with a shambolic defeat against Bristol City in the FA Cup. Moyes' men will now be aiming to regain their form and put their full focus on England's premier division.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United kick-off time

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United will welcome West Ham United United to Bramall Lane on January 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Sheffield United vs West Ham United online - TV channels & live streams

The PL clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo, and USA in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

The Blades will miss out on all of Chris Basham (ankle), Max Lowe (unspecified), John Egan (ankle) and Daniel Jebbison (illness).

Chris Wilder didn't risk the trio of Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodzic and George Baldock for their FA Cup clash against Gillingham but all of them could return to the matchday squad against the Hammers. Tom Davies has reportedly returned to training but will build up match fitness in the coming weeks while Jayden Bogle will be back after his concussion protocol.

Sheffield United will also be without Algerian international Yasser Larouci and Tunisian midfielder Anis Ben Slimane who are on international duty at the AFCON 2023.

Sheffield United predicted XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Brooks; McAtee; Archer, Brereton Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Larouci, Bogle, Seriki, Norrington-Davies Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn, Baldock, Davies Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Traore, Osula, Brewster, Jebbison

West Ham United team news

The Hammers have been handed a massive blow with star striker Jarrod Bowen a touch-and-go for the visit to Bramall Lane and Danny Ings could start ahead of the English veteran.

Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd are on international duty at the AFCON 2023 with Ghana and Morocco, respectively ruling them out while the forward pairing of Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta is the injury concerns for Moyes with a knee and calf issue, respectively.

West Ham United predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Fornals, Ward-Prowse, Cornet; Ings



Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Sept 2023 West Ham United 2-0 Sheffield United Premier League 15 Feb 2021 West Ham United 3-0 Sheffield United Premier League 22 Nov 2020 Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham United Premier League 11 Jan 2020 Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United Premier League 26 Oct 2019 West Ham United 1-1 Sheffield United Premier League

Useful links