Sheffield United vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Premier League
team-logo
Bramall Lane
team-logo
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 2023-24Getty Images
Sheffield United vs West Ham United

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite ends of the Premier League table cross swords as sixth-placed West Ham United visit Bramall Lane to face bottom-seeded Sheffield United.

Sheffield United have had a disastrous campaign up till now in the Premier League and the Blades are tipped to drop down to the Championship. With no wins in their previous four games, Sheffield United could face a daunting task against a high-flying West Ham United.

The Hammers enter the contest on the back of a stalemate against Brighton and following it up with a shambolic defeat against Bristol City in the FA Cup. Moyes' men will now be aiming to regain their form and put their full focus on England's premier division.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United kick-off time

Date:January 21, 2024
Kick-off time:9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT
Venue:Bramall Lane

Sheffield United will welcome West Ham United United to Bramall Lane on January 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Sheffield United vs West Ham United online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
TelemundoWatch here
USAWatch here

The PL clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo, and USA in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

The Blades will miss out on all of Chris Basham (ankle), Max Lowe (unspecified), John Egan (ankle) and Daniel Jebbison (illness).

Chris Wilder didn't risk the trio of Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodzic and George Baldock for their FA Cup clash against Gillingham but all of them could return to the matchday squad against the Hammers. Tom Davies has reportedly returned to training but will build up match fitness in the coming weeks while Jayden Bogle will be back after his concussion protocol.

Sheffield United will also be without Algerian international Yasser Larouci and Tunisian midfielder Anis Ben Slimane who are on international duty at the AFCON 2023.

Sheffield United predicted XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Brooks; McAtee; Archer, Brereton Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah
Defenders:Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Larouci, Bogle, Seriki, Norrington-Davies
Midfielders:Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn, Baldock, Davies
Forwards:Archer, McBurnie, Traore, Osula, Brewster, Jebbison

West Ham United team news

The Hammers have been handed a massive blow with star striker Jarrod Bowen a touch-and-go for the visit to Bramall Lane and Danny Ings could start ahead of the English veteran.

Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd are on international duty at the AFCON 2023 with Ghana and Morocco, respectively ruling them out while the forward pairing of Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta is the injury concerns for Moyes with a knee and calf issue, respectively.

West Ham United predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Fornals, Ward-Prowse, Cornet; Ings

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes
Forwards:Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30 Sept 2023West Ham United 2-0 Sheffield UnitedPremier League
15 Feb 2021West Ham United 3-0 Sheffield UnitedPremier League
22 Nov 2020Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham UnitedPremier League
11 Jan 2020Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham UnitedPremier League
26 Oct 2019West Ham United 1-1 Sheffield UnitedPremier League

