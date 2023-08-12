This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Premier League
team-logo
Bramall Lane
team-logo
How to watch the Premier League match between Sheff Utd and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The newly promoted Premier League side, Sheffield United, are all set to welcome Crystal Palace to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

As for the hosts, Paul Heckingbottom has lifted the club back into the English top flight since their last relegation in 2021 but have lost out on the likes of Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and Sander Berger to Burnley in the transfer window.

It was not until Roy Hodgson's arrived at Selhurst Park that Palace ultimately managed to avoid the drop and even finish a point above Chelsea in 11th position last season. Notably without Wilfried Zaha, the Eagles are now in their 11th straight season in the Premier League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date:Aug 12, 2023
Kick-off time:10am EDT
Venue:Bramall Lane

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace is scheduled for August 12, 2023, at the Bramall Lane football stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 10am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The game is available to stream online live through Peacock Premium.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

New signings such as Anis Slimane and Benie Traore are expected to start, while the likes of Rhian Brewster, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle and Ismaila Coulibaly are all out injured.

Heckingbottom might want to keep a back three where Anel Ahmedhodzic comes in as a defender who can chip in a goal or two.

Auston Trusty has meanwhile returned after a successful loan move to Birmingham City last season.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Slimane, Norwood, Osborn, Lowe; Traore, Osula

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Foderingham, Davies, Amissah
Defenders:Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Egan, Basham, Larouci, Lowe, Norrington-Davies, Robinson
Midfielders:Souza, Slimane, Norwood, Baldock, Osborn
Forwards:McBurnie, Traore, Jebbison, Osula

Crystal Palace team news

Michael Olise picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with France at the U21 European Championship, and Eberechi Eze will need to fill the void following Zaha's departure.

Hodgson also roped in Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth and Matheus Franca from Flamengo, with the former likely to start against Sheffield United, while Tyrick Mitchell and Will Hughes are doubts for the season opener.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita's reluctance to take to their field during pre-season will see Sam Johnstone start instead.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth
Defenders:Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward
Midfielders:Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Franca, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi
Forwards:Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 8, 2021Sheffield United 0-2 Crystal PalacePremier League
Jan 2, 2021Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield UnitedPremier League
Feb 1, 2020Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield UnitedPremier League
Aug 18, 2019Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal PalacePremier League
Feb 19, 2011Crystal Palace 1-0 Sheffield UnitedChampionship

