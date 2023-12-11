Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch King's Cup quarter-final

How to watch the King's Cup match between Shabab and Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Shabab host the mighty Al Nassr in a scintillating King's Cup clash with both sides looking to make it through to the semi finals.

Al Shabab are currently struggling in the bottom half of the table and are without a win in their previous four Saudi Pro League games. The home side were handed two red cards in their previous domestic outing in a toothless draw against Al Ettifaq as they look to improve their showing.

Al Nassr continue their pursuit of Al Hilal at the pinnacle of the table as the visitors thumped Al Riyadh 4-1 in their last game. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led outfit had defeated Al Ettifaq 1-0 with ex-Liverpool veteran Sadio Mane netting in extra time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Shabab vs Nassr kick-off time

Date: December 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue: Al-Shabab Club Stadium

Al Shabab will face Al Nassr at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Shabab vs Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be available to stream on Shahid TV in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Shabab team news

Former Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco has been an influential cog in Al Shabab's forward battery with two goals and four assists as he looks to partner Habib Diallo in attack.

Defender Moteb Al-Harabi is sidelined due to an injury concern as he looks to recover soon while Ever Banega will be available despite receiving a red card in the Saudi Pro League fixture

Al-Shabab possible XI: Kim; Al Saqour, Saiss, Santos, Al-Yami; Cuellar, Al-Qahtani; Junior, Banega, Carrasco; Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Al-Qarni Defenders: Saiss, Al-Sharari, Al-Asiri, Al-Harbi, Al-Sabiyani, Al-Sagour, Harbush, H, Al-Yami, Eisa Midfielders: Cuellar, Sharahili, Kanabah, Banega, Al-Qahtani, Adams, Carrasco, Bahebri, Al-Jawaey, Al-Sadi, Al-Muwallad Forwards: Carlos, Diallo, Radif, Matuq, Al-Bishi

Nassr team news

The visitors continue to be without the services of David Ospina with the Colombian custodian out injured while Brazilian forward Talisca would be unavailable after being handed his marching orders in the Round of 16.

Talisca's absence will add more responsibility to Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo in front of goal with the former scoring the winner in the previous game and the latter thundering 16 goals this term.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Najjar; Ghanam, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Aug 2023 Nassr 4-0 Shabab Saudi Pro League 29 Jul 2023 Nassr 0-0 Shabab Arab Club Champions Cup 24 May 2023 Nassr 3-2 Shabab Saudi Pro League 14 Jan 2023 Shabab 0-0 Nassr Saudi Pro League 6 May 2022 Nassr 4-2 Shabab Saudi Pro League

