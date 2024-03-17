Seattle Reign vs Washington Spirit: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign and Washington Spirit kick off their 2024 NWSL campaign as they cross swords at the Lumen Field on Sunday.

Seattle Reign were dumped out of the final of NWSL by Gotham City as the home side finished runners-up but the Reign will now be vying to cross the final hurdle and win the illustrious trophy.

Washington Spirit, on the other hand, missed out on the Challenge Cup by just one point as they finished 8th in the NWSL table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Reign FC vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

Seattle Reign and Washington Spirit face off at the Lumen Field on March 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Seattle Reign and Washington Spirit will be available to watch on NWSL+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

USWNT veteran Megan Rapinoe hung her boots after the end of last season while the NWSL giants have acquired the services of Angharad James, Lily Woodham, and Ji So-Yun before the start of the new campaign.

The side has also acquired NWSL draftees Sam Meza and Maddie Mercado alongside young prodigy Emeri Adams.

Former Racing Louisville FC defender Julia Lester has also switched ships to join OL Reign alongside McKenzie Weiner.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Dickey; Huerta, Cook, Barnes, McClernon; Quinn, Fishlock; Latsko, Balcer, King; Huitema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Cook, Huerta, Lester, Lopez, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Luany, Meza, Mercado, Van der Jagt, So-Yun Forwards: Balcer, Huitema, King, Latsko, Weinert, Adames

Washington Spirit team news

Anna Heilferty will return to the squad after her season-long injury layoff while USWNT forward Civana Kuhlmann is confined to the treatment room because of a knee injury.

The club also signed two free agents Casey Krueger and Brittany Ratcliffe in the offseason to bolster their roster.

The visitors picked all of Croix Bethune, Courtney Brown, Hal Hershfelt, Makenna Morris, and Kate Wiesner in the 2024 NWSL draft pick.

Washington Spirit predicted XI: Kingsbury; Butel, Carle, Staab, Heilferty; Sullivan, Metayer; Hatch, Kuhlmann, Sarr; Rodman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barnhart, Bosselmann, Kingsbury Defenders: Butel, Carle, Heilferty, Krueger, McKeown, Wiesner Midfielders: Bethune, Brown, Hershfelt, Metayer, Stainbrook, Sullivan Forwards: Hatch, Kuhlmann, Morris, Ratcliffe, Ricketts, Rodman, Sarr, Silano, Tanner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Oct 2023 Seattle Reign 0-0 Washington Spirit NWSL 27 Mar 2023 Washington Spirit 1-0 Seattle Reign NWSL 23 May 2022 Seattle Reign 0-0 Washington Spirit NWSL 5 May 2022 Seattle Reign 8-9 Washington Spirit NWSL Challenge Cup 2 May 2022 Washington Spirit 2-1 Seattle Reign NWSL

Useful links