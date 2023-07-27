San Diego Loyal vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendly match between SD Loyal and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will continue with their pre-season when they take on San Diego Loyal, an American second-tier side, in a club friendly at the Snapdragon Stadium in California on Thursday.

Albeit against weaker opponents, the German giants have a perfect record in their preparation for the new season as they thrashed Westfalia Rhynern 7-0 and picked up a 3-2 win over Rot-Weiss Oberhausen before overcoming Rot-Weiss Erfurt in warm-up games back home.

Whereas SD Loyal are currently fifth in the USL Championship western conference following a 5-0 win at Colorado Springs Switchbacks more than a week ago.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

SD Loyal vs Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 11pm EDT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

It will kick off at 11pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch SD Loyal vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, and is available to stream online live through Fubo, Sling Orange and DirecTV Stream.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

SD Loyal team news

SD Loyal head coach Nate Miller will be looking to field a strong side with top scorer Evan Conway leading the line of attack alongside Tumi Moshobane.

Adrien Perez, Blake Bodily and Elliot Collier, who were among the goals in Colorado will also hope to start.

SD Loyal possible XI: Koke; Riley, Stoneman, E. Martin; Perez, Corona, C. Martin, C. Adams, Bodily; Moshobane, Conway

Position Players Goalkeepers: Koke, Ferree, Solorio Defenders: Guzman, K. Adams, Stoneman, E. Martin, Ackon, Kasanzu Midfielders: Corona, Guido, C. Martin, Bodily, C. Adams, Riley, Moon, Hackworth, Gnaulati, Sagal Forwards: Collier, Perez, Damus, Moshobane, Conway, Gutierrrez

Dortmund team news

Niklas Sule is a doubt after missing the last outing due to a gastrointestinal infection, while Giovanni Reyna and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will need to be assessed for their fitness.

BVB boss Edin Terzic would welcome Karim Adeyemi on the right flank with Thorgan Hazard likely to run down the opposite flank.

Summer signings Ramy Bensebaini and Felix Nmecha could also keep their place in the XI, while latest recruit Marcel Sabitzer can also play a role.

Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ozcan, Nmecha; Adeyemi, Reus, Hazard; Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Kirsch Defenders: Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wolf, Meunier, Papadopoulos, Blank, Bueno Midfielders: Reus, Brandt, Reyna, Can, Ozcan, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Sabitzer Forwards: Adeyemi, Malen, Haller, Moukoko, Duranville, Bynoe-Gittens, Hazard, Bamba, Besong

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time San Diego Loyal and Borussia Dortmund will face each other across all competitions.

