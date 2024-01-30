Santos Laguna vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling Mexican outfits face off as Santos Laguna host Puebla with both sides vying for their first win in the Liga MX Clausura phase.

Santos Laguna are on a streak of two consecutive defeats as they lost to Monterrey and Leon as the home side continued their hunt for their first three points in the second phase.

Puebla have had a similar fate to their opposition with the Mexican side accumulating just one point after three games. Their stalemate against Toluca will give them some confidence before their encounter against Santos.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Santos Laguna vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nuevo Corona

Santos Laguna and Puebla will lock horns at the Estadio Nuevo Corona with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Santos Laguna and Puebla will be available on ViX+ in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Franco Fagundez was handed the marching orders in the second half of his side's loss against Leon ruling him out with Aldo Lopez Vargas touted to replace him in the eleven. Brian Lozano is also sidelined due to his knock ruling him out until early March.

Harold Preciado has 11 goals to his name in the Liga MX this term. Despite multiple sources claiming that the forward could leave the club, Preciado has pledged loyalty to the Mexican outfit as he'll be an influential cog in the home side's forward battery.

Santos Laguna predicted XI: Acevedo; Govea, Nunez, Doria, Prieto; Aquino, Cervantes; Medina, Lopez, Gonzalez; Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Puebla team news

Puebla don't have any massive injury concerns other than Facundo Waller who is nursing a muscle injury and will be in the treatment room for a few days. The visitors' goal-scoring spree has dipped since the departure of 10-goal man Guillermo Martinez.

Miguel Sansores who is responsible for spearheading the attack, has just one goal this term as he'll be looking to add to his tally against Santos.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, Navarro; De Buen, Alvarez, Cavallini; Sansores

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Jul 2023 Puebla 2-3 Santos Laguna Liga MX Apertura 27 Feb 2023 Santos Laguna 3-2 Puebla Liga MX Clausura 9 Jul 2022 Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna Liga MX Apertura 19 Mar 2022 Puebla 2-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX Clausura 20 Sept 2021 Santos Laguna 1-1 Puebla Liga MX Apertura

Useful links