San Luis vs León: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and León, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts San Luis have had an exceptional start to their campaign with seven points from four games. Two wins, one draw, and one loss is how they have fared as of yet and the manager would be hoping to continue their record and leapfrog the side to the pinnacle of the table.

San Luis are just three points behind the table toppers and a win in front of their own faithful could see them climb to the top if Guadalajara fail to win their next encounter.

Leon have also had a good start to their season and are just behind the hosts early on in the points table. They have won two games and lost two and despite a stumbling start, the Mexican side have looked better in their previous matches.

A win would see the visitors jump over San Luis and reach as high as the second spot in the Liga MX table. The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 3-1 thrashing of Leon and Los Panzas Verdes would be looking to avenge their previous defeat.

San Luis vs León kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

How to watch San Luis vs León online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be streamed online but viewers can follow GOAL'S Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

San Luis team news

San Luis could adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation when they host Leon with Urtiaga being the shot-stopper. Julio Dominguez and Unai Bilbao would be leading the backline as the obvious centre-back duo.

Dominguez has already scored a goal while Bilbao has two goals under his name proving how dangerous they are during set-pieces.

Rodrigo Dourada and Javier Guemez would guard the backline as two defensive midfielder for San Luis with Mateo Klimowicz, Dieter Villalpando, and Jhon Murillo helping translate defense into attack. Villapando has already assisted twice for his side while Klimowicz has bagged a goal for San Luis illustrating their contributions

Sole striker Leo Bonatini would be vying to get on the scoresheet for his side after failing to get a goal for his side in three games.

San Luis Predicted XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez; Klimowicz, Villalpando, Murillo; Bonatini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez, Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz Forwards: Gutierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames, Bonatini, Zaldivar

León team news

Leon have no major injury concerns before they travel to San Luis. Nicolas Larcamon prefers a 3-4-3 formation and could once again field a similar tactic in their next encounter.

Stiven Barreiro, Adonis Frias, and William Tesillo are the three centre-backs that could start for Leon. Jose Rodriguez and Lucas Romero are tipped to start in the visitor's engine room.

Angel Mena and Federico Vinas have both bagged a goal a piece and could once again shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals alongside Elias Hernandez who's vying to score his first goal of the campaign.

Leon Predicted XI: Blanco; Barreiro, Frias, Tesillo; Moreno, J. Rodriguez, Romero, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Vinas, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, J. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Forwards: Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, Hernandez, Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

Leon have won two games against San Luis and the latter have matched the record winning two games as well in their previous five encounters. The two sides played a toothless draw in October 2021.

Date Match Competition 8 May 2023 Leon 1-3 San Luis Liga MX 5 March 2023 Leon 2-0 San Luis Liga MX 4 July 2022 San Luis 1-2 Leon Liga MX 10 April 2022 San Luis 2-0 Leon Liga MX 3 October 2021 Leon 0-0 San Luis Liga MX

