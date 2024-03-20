San Lorenzo vs Godoy Cruz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between San Lorenzo and Godoy Cruz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group B leaders Godoy Cruz visit the Estadio Pedro Bidegain as they face a stumbling San Lorenzo in an exciting clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional.

San Lorenzo have managed just two wins in 10 games this season as the Argentine side looks to reignite their campaign against a high-flying Godoy Cruz outfit.

Godoy Cruz, on the other hand, have garnered 23 points from 10 games as they are seeded at the pinnacle of Group B in Argentina's premier division.

San Lorenzo vs Godoy Cruz kick-off time

Date: March 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Pedro Bidegain

San Lorenzo and Godoy Cruz face each other at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain on March 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Godoy Cruz online - TV channels & live streams

The match between San Lorenzo and Godoy Cruz will be available to watch on Fubo and Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo winger Ezequiel Cerutti will be out of action for the hosts with the experienced campaigner yet to recover from his ACL injury.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Lujan, Romana, Campi, Braida; Irala; Giay, Barrios; Bareiro, Ferreria, Leguizamon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Altamirano, Gomez Defenders: Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Lujan, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias Midfielders: Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi, Irala Forwards: Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona, Leguizamón

Godoy Cruz team news

Godoy Cruz finished the clash against Tigre without any fresh injury issues with Bruno Leyes and Tomas Pozzo being the injury-absentees for the visitors with the former nursing a shoulder injury and the latter recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

The Tomba will be reliant on the services of Argentine forward Tomas Badaloni with the talismanic striker netting the winning goal in Godoy Cruz's victory against Tigre as he'll be vying to add to his tally of four goals this season.

Godoy Cruz predicted XI: Petroli; Arce, Salvareschi, Goldames, Pereyra; Montiel, Andrara, Pozzo; Cejas, Rodrigues, Conechny

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petroli, Ramírez Defenders: Galdames, Luciano, Pereyra, Arce, Rasmussen, Salvareschi, Barrios, Butti, Martin Butti Midfielders: López Munoz, Conechny, Pozzo, Poggi, Fernández, Burgoa, Montiel, Leyes, Andrada, Santiago Forwards: Rodríguez, Badaloni, Cejas, Cingolani, Barrea, Pino, Eseiza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Oct 2023 Godoy Cruz 1-0 San Lorenzo Copa de La Liga Profesional 12 Feb 2023 San Lorenzo 1-0 Godoy Cruz Liga Profesional 5 Oct 2022 Godoy Cruz 0-0 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional 1 Nov 2021 San Lorenzo 1-0 Godoy Cruz Liga Profesional 2 May 2021 San Lorenzo 1-0 Godoy Cruz Copa de La Liga Profesional

