Copa de la Liga Profesional
Shreyas Rai

San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between San Lorenzo and Estudiantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Lorenzo and Estudiantes cross swords at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain in a crucial Copa de La Liga Profesional clash.

San Lorenzo have had a disastrous start to the new campaign as they are yet to win their first match of the season. Racing Club dismantled San Lorenzo 4-1 last time out and the home fans would be expecting a better performance against Estudiantes.

Estudiantes, on the other hand, have 10 points from four games and could reach the summit with all three points. The visitors defeated Tigre during their previous outing and would want to put forward a similar performance against San Lorenzo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes kick-off time

Date:February 13, 2024
Kick-off time:3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Pedro Bidegain

San Lorenzo and Estudiantes will face off at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain on February 13, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here

The encounter between San Lorenzo and Estudiantes will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo remains without the services of Ezequiel Cerutti as the Argentine winger is suffering from a cruciate ligament tear ruling him out of action for several months.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana; Giay, Insaurralde, Remedi, Braida; Ferreira, Bareira, Tarragona

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Altamirano, Gomez
Defenders:Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias
Midfielders:Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi
Forwards:Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona

Estudiantes team news

Estudiantes will be without Argentine striker Guido Carrillo with the experienced campaigner nursing a muscle injury ruling him out for several weeks

Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Manucso, Flores, Fernandez, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Correa, Mendez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mansilla, Zozaya
Defenders:Manucso, Flores, F. Fernandez, Meza, Lollo, Benedetti, N. Fernandez,
Midfielders:Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano, Atum, Kociubinski, Manyoma, Zuqui, Zapiola
Forwards:Correa, Mendez, Piatti, Cetre, Naya

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21 Sept 2023Estudiantes 0-0 San LorenzoCopa de La Liga Profesional
22 Jun 2023Estudiantes 1-1 San LorenzoLiga Profesional
7 Aug 2022San Lorenzo 0-0 Estudiantes Liga Profesional
27 Aug 2021Estudiantes 2-0 San LorenzoLiga Profesional
30 Mar 2021Estudiantes 0-2 San LorenzoCopa de La Liga Profesional

Useful links

