San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between San Lorenzo and Estudiantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Lorenzo and Estudiantes cross swords at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain in a crucial Copa de La Liga Profesional clash.

San Lorenzo have had a disastrous start to the new campaign as they are yet to win their first match of the season. Racing Club dismantled San Lorenzo 4-1 last time out and the home fans would be expecting a better performance against Estudiantes.

Estudiantes, on the other hand, have 10 points from four games and could reach the summit with all three points. The visitors defeated Tigre during their previous outing and would want to put forward a similar performance against San Lorenzo.

San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes kick-off time

Date: February 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Pedro Bidegain

San Lorenzo and Estudiantes will face off at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain on February 13, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo remains without the services of Ezequiel Cerutti as the Argentine winger is suffering from a cruciate ligament tear ruling him out of action for several months.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana; Giay, Insaurralde, Remedi, Braida; Ferreira, Bareira, Tarragona

Position Players Goalkeepers: Altamirano, Gomez Defenders: Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias Midfielders: Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi Forwards: Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona

Estudiantes team news

Estudiantes will be without Argentine striker Guido Carrillo with the experienced campaigner nursing a muscle injury ruling him out for several weeks

Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Manucso, Flores, Fernandez, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Correa, Mendez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mansilla, Zozaya Defenders: Manucso, Flores, F. Fernandez, Meza, Lollo, Benedetti, N. Fernandez, Midfielders: Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano, Atum, Kociubinski, Manyoma, Zuqui, Zapiola Forwards: Correa, Mendez, Piatti, Cetre, Naya

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Sept 2023 Estudiantes 0-0 San Lorenzo Copa de La Liga Profesional 22 Jun 2023 Estudiantes 1-1 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional 7 Aug 2022 San Lorenzo 0-0 Estudiantes Liga Profesional 27 Aug 2021 Estudiantes 2-0 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional 30 Mar 2021 Estudiantes 0-2 San Lorenzo Copa de La Liga Profesional

