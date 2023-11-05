San Diego Wave vs OL Reign: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch NWSL game today

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Reign, as well as kick-off time and team news.

2023 NWSL Shield Champions San Diego Wave host a strong OL Reign outfit in the NWSL Playoff semi-finals with both sides competing to reach the finals.

Despite being the Shield holders, San Diego Wave have lost four different contests against OL Reign this season and they'll be wary of leaving the field with another similar result. Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw bagged a goal a piece to guide the Waves to the Shield as they finished the regular campaign sitting at the summit of the NWSL.

While OL Reign would be vying to march through to the next round, the fixture could serve as the last time Megan Rapinoe's fans watch her on the football pitch. With the American legend touted to retire this term, OL Reign can give her the best farewell by making it through to the next round. The Bold enter the contest on the back of a victory against Angel City and have also beaten their rivals four times this season, a streak they would be aiming to extend.

San Diego Wave vs Reign kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

How to watch San Diego Wave vs Reign online - TV channels & live streams

The NWSL fixture between San Diego Wave and OL Reign will be available to stream on Fubo TV and CBS Sports Network. For live updates viewers can also visit GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave team news

USWNT legend Alex Morgan will be vying to lead the line for San Diego Wave and add to her tally of seven goals this season she has bagged in the NWSL.

Defender Naomi Girma is running to become the defender of the year in the NWSL and the centre-back will play a massive role in her side's bid for glory.

San Diego Wave Predicted XI: Sheridan; Westphal, Dahlkemper, Girma, Pogach; Kornieck, Van Egmond; Carusa, Shaw, Doniak; Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Couey Defenders: Westphal, Dahlkemper, Girma, Pogach, Riehl Midfielders: Kornieck, Van Egmond, Carusa, Shaw, Doniak, Colaprico, Enge, Howard Forwards: Morgan, Hill, Jakobsson, Barcenas, Ali

Reign team news

With Alex Morgan leading the Wave's line, her international counterpart Megan Rapinoe would be looking to take charge of Reign's forward battery. With 4 goals and 5 assists this term, the veteran has guided Reign to a scintillating campaign.

Veronica Latsko scored a winner late in the clash against Angel City back in mid-October and the American international will have a massive role supporting Rapinoe.

OL Reign Predicted XI: Dickey; Huerta, Cook, Barnes, McClernon; Sonnett, Quinn; Latsko, Fishlock, Rapinoe; Huitema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory Defenders: Huerta, Cook, Barnes, McClernon, Hiatt, Brown Midfielders: Sonnett, Quinn, Latsko, Fishlock, Stanton, Lavelle, Angelina, Van der Jagt, Forwards: Rapinoe, Huitema, Balcer, Bennett

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Jul 2023 Reign 1-0 San Diego Wave NWSL Challenge Cup 25 Jun 2023 San Diego Wave 1-2 Reign NWSL 1 Jun 2023 San Diego Wave 0-3 Reign NWSL Challenge Cup 16 Apr 2023 Reign 1-0 San Diego Wave NWSL 13 Jun 2022 San Diego Wave 1-1 Reign NWSL

