Samsunspor vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Lig match between Samsunspor and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray look to stay toe-to-toe with arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig standings as they square off against Samsunspor in a feisty battle.

Samsunspor have two wins and two draws in their previous four games as they reignited their form after recent struggles. But with 26 points from 23 games, the home side are in dire need of a few more courageous wins to avoid any late mishaps.

Galatasaray have continued their competition for the Turkish crown as they are level on points with Fenerbahce with both sides boasting of an identical record in the league. With four wins on the trot in the league, Galatasaray would be hoping to temporarily displace Fenerbahce at the summit and continue their incredible streak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Samsunspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Date: February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Venue: Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu



Samsunspor and Galatasaray will lock horns at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT in the US.



How to watch Samsunspor vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The Super Lig fixture between Samsunspor and Galatasaray will be available to watch on Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Samsunspor team news

The home side will be without the services of Gaetan Laura and Nanu with the duo picking up a hamstring problem while winger Moryke Fofana is also confined to the treatment room due to an undisclosed injury.

Samsunspor could switch things ahead in attack with 6-goal star Marius Moundailmadji touted to displace Ercan Kara with the latter only netting thrice this season.

Samsunspor predicted XI: Kocuk; Tan, Satka, Ozturk, Bola; Antalyali, Bennasser; Holse, Tait, Kilinic, Moundailmadji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kocuk, Szumski, Yeral, Tosun Defenders: Drongelen, Cift, Satka, Ozturk, Cetin, Bola, Gonul, Albak, Yavru, Tan Midfielders: Bennasser, Celik, Tait, Antalyali, Aydogdu, Ozbaskici, Ntcham, Gumuskaya Forwards: Kilinc, Holse, Schindler, Dimata, Kara, Moundailmadji

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will be bolstered by the return of centre-back Abdulkerim Bardakci from suspension and Hakim Ziyech with the latter's nation suffering a heartbreaking loss in the Round of 16 of the AFCON.

Cedric Bakambu continues to stay in the Ivory Coast as his side DR Congo are set to cross swords with Guinea in the quarter-finals. Sergio Olivera remains sidelined for the visitors due to a muscle injury.

Galatasaray predicted XI: Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Sanchez, B A Yilmaz; Demirbay, Torreira; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Sept 2023 Galatasaray 4-2 Samsunspor Super Lig 7 Jan 2012 Samsunspor 2-4 Galatasaray Super Lig 18 Sept 2011 Galatasaray 3-1 Samsunspor Super Lig 4 Mar 2006 Galatasaray 3-2 Samsunspor Super Lig 25 Sept 2005 Samsunspor 1-2 Galatasaray Super Lig

Useful links