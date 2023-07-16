São Paulo vs Santos: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between São Paulo and Santos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After sealing a spot in the cup semi-finals, Sao Paulo lock horns with Santos in a highly contested affair at the Morumbi on Sunday.

The home side boasts of a scintillating record when playing in their own backyard with six league wins out of the seven contested while the visitors continue their struggle hovering around the relegation zone.

Since the arrival of Donival Junior, Sao Paulo have turned into a beckoning force in domestic competitions. Though they trail league leaders Botafogo by 14 points, they are just four points behind Flamengo who are seeded in the second spot. The Tricolor have conceded just 6 goals at home and have looked like a strong opponent playing in their own backyard which could challenge the travelling Santos side.

Their opponents of the night, Santos have had a shambolic campaign themselves. Juggling between different managers, the Brazilian outfit possesses a disastrous attack having scored just 11 goals this season.

Their elimination from the Copa Sudamericana added fuel to the fire and their away record will not give them any confidence either. Santos have lost four out of six games playing away from home and were bashed 3-1 the last time the two sides crossed swords at the Morumbi.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

São Paulo vs Santos kick-off time

Date: July 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT Venue: Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo (Morumbi)

How to watch São Paulo vs Santos online - TV channels & live streams

Watch the match between Sao Paulo and Santos on Paramount+ on TV and stream on Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

São Paulo team news

The striking duo of Luciano and Jonathan Calleri could retain their place in the eleven after being benched for several weeks owing to their injuries. Calleri even bagged himself a goal against Santos the last time the two sides met and he'll be vying to produce a similar performance at home soil.

Alan Franco is also a doubt heading into the encounter owing to a leg injury while Guiliano Galoppo is also touted to be benched because of his knee injury. Lucas Beraldo and Igor Vinicius are also on the injury table as they continue to remain on the long-term absentee list for the club.

Brazilian midfielder Pablo Maia will also be unavailable for selection after being granted leave after the death of his father and will only return in action next week.

Sao Paulo Predicted XI: Raphael; Rafinha, Arboleda, Costa, Paulista; Mendez, Neves; Rato, Luciano, Nestor; Calleri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raphael Defenders: D. Costa, Franco, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Walce, Belem, Welington, Paulista, Patryck, Orejuela, Nathan, Ramos, Lanza Midfielders: Luan, Mendez, Neves, Nestor, Rodriguinho, Anderson, Rato, Vilhena, Paulo, David, Alisson Forwards: Calleri, Luciano, Juan

Santos team news

As for Santos midfielder Rodrigo Fernandez is a major absentee after being suspended. Defensive midfielder Dodi could replace Fernandez in the squad while another Brazilian player Dodo awaits clearance from the Brazilian Football Federation to find his place in the squad.

Santos will also be without their goalkeeper Vladimir who received a red card in the club's previous clash.

Yeferson Soteldo will also be replaced after being dropped from the squad owing to disciplinary reasons which could mean the trio of Lucas Lima, Marcos Leonardo and top scorer Stiven Mendoza could be spearheading Santos' attacking battery.

Santos Predicted XI: Paulo; Lucas, Joaquim, Messias, Dodo; Dodi, Sandry; Braga, Lima, Mendoza; Leonardo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paulo Defenders: Lucas, Joaquim, Messia, Dodo, Felipe, Alex, Cadu Midfielders: Dodi, Sandry, Braga, Vinicius, Dias, Camacho, Inocencio Forwards: Lima, Mendoza, Leonardo, Mezenga, Patati, Wshington

Head-to-Head Record

Sao Paulo have had the upper hand whenever the two teams have met with three victories and a draw. Santos did manage to get themselves a victory back in August last year in a home game.

Date Match Competition 13 February 2023 Sao Paulo 3-1 Santos Paulista A1 22 August 2022 Santos 1-0 Sao Paulo Serie A 3 May 2022 Sao Paulo 2-1 Santos Serie A 21 February 2022 Santos 0-3 Sao Paulo Paulista A1 8 October 2021 Sao Paulo 1-1 Santos Serie A

