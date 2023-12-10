This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Roma vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Olimpico
team-logo
WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+
Lukaku Dybala Roma UdineseGetty
Roma vs FiorentinaRomaFiorentinaSerie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AS Roma host Fiorentina in an intriguing Serie A fixture with both sides looking to build on their respective wins in their previous fixtures.

Roma have climbed up to the fourth position in the league with back-to-back wins against Udinese and Sassuolo. Paulo Dybala and Rasmus Kristensen were on the scoresheet as Roma defeated Sassuolo 2-1 to make it three wins and one draw in four games as they look to build on this momentum.

Fiorentina defeated Salernitana in their last game as they thundered three goals past them without a reply. A win against the home side will not only halt Mourinho's side's winning streak but also help the visitors leapfrog them in the table with just a point separating the two sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date:December 10, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT
Venue:Stadio Olimpico

AS Roma will host Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Roma vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The Serie A fixture will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla are still recovering from their ACL injuries while Chris Smalling is another absentee for the home side because of tendinitis.

Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku will be vying to start-up front for the Italian side and register Roma on the scoresheet early on.

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, N'Dicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patricio, Svilar, Boer
Defenders:Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp
Midfielders:Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski
Forwards:El Shaarawy, Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti

Fiorentina team news

Nico Gonzalez and Jonathan Ikone are touted to return for the visitors with the duo having recovered from a knee problem and illness, respectively.

The pair of Dodo and Gaetano Castrovilli remain confined to Fiorentina's treatment room as they are long-term absentees for the Italian club.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Sottil; Beltran

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannucchi
Defenders:Milenkovic, Mina, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Dalle Mura, Comuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Kayode, Pierozzi
Midfielders:Lopez, Mandragora, Amatucci, Melo, Duncan, Infantino, Bonaventura, Barak
Forwards:Kouame, Sottil, Brekalo, Gonzalez, Ikone, Beltran, Nzola

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
27 May 2023Fiorentina 2-1 RomaSerie A
16 Jan 2023Roma 2-0 FiorentinaSerie A
10 May 2022Fiorentina 2-0 RomaSerie A
23 Aug 2021Roma 3-1 FiorentinaSerie A
4 Mar 2021Fiorentina 1-2 RomaSerie A

Useful links