Roma vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma look to end their recent struggles as they face off against Atalanta with just one point separating the two sides.

AS Roma were handed a narrow defeat by arch-rivals Juventus as French midfielder Adrien Rabiot scored the solitary goal for his side. With Roma winning just once in their previous three, Mourinho would be concerned about their recent results and will want to climb up the ladder with a victory.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have managed three wins in their previous four games, putting them a point above their opposition in sixth. Ademola Lookman's second-half strike helped them overcome Leece before the Italian outfit dumped Sassuolo out of the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 victory.

Roma vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: January 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Roma will host Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the US.

How to watch Roma vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A clash will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Jose Mourinho will have to make do without Houssem Aouar and Evan Ndicka who are on international duty at the AFCON 2023 with Algeria and Ivory Coast, respectively.

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is nursing a tendonitis issue while former Chelsea employee Tammy Abraham is healing from a cruciate ligament tear ruling the duo out. Marash Kambulla could be vying to be back on the bench after being out of action for almost eight months due to his injury.

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Llorente; Kristensen, Bove, Paredes, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Kambulla Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy, Dybala

Atalanta team news

Ademola Lookman helped Atalanta defeat Leece before the turn of the year but the Nigerian forward has travelled to the AFCON to play with his national side.

The trio of Hans Hateboer, Rafael Toloi, and El Bilal Traore remain confined to Atalanta's treatment room due to their injuries.

Atalanta predicted XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca



Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Toloi Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Ederson, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Zortea, Bakker, Pasalic Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Muriel, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Apr 2023 Atalanta 3-1 Roma Serie A 18 Sept 2022 Roma 0-1 Atalanta Serie A 5 Mar 2022 Roma 1-0 Atalanta Serie A 18 Dec 2021 Atalanta 1-4 Roma Serie A 22 Apr 2021 Roma 1-1 Atalanta Serie A

