River Plate vs Instituto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Instituto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group A leaders River Plate host mid table Instituto in the Second Phase of the Liga Profesional Argentina as both teams wrap up a contrasting campaign.

River Plate ended the first phase at the pinnacle of the Argentine Premier division and are touted to finish at a similar position in the second phase as well. With the top-4 teams tied on 23 points, River Plate will be vying to avoid any slip ups and capture the Argentine throne once again.

Instituto, on the other hand, have had a similar record as compared to the first phase with four wins, seven draws, and two losses putting them in the 8th spot. An upset on Sunday against the group leaders could see them reach as high as the fifth position but a qualification in the next round is mathematically impossible for the visitors.

River Plate vs Instituto kick-off time

Date: November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mâs Monumental

River Plate will host Instituto at the Estadio Mas Monumental with kick-off scheduled at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch River Plate vs Instituto online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Instituto will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz, and ViX+. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

The home side will be without the services of Pity Martinez and Nicolas de la Cruz because of a muscle problem and tendonitis, respectively.

Miguel Borja would be vying to lead his side and add to his tally of six goals as he's River Plate's top scorer this term.

River Plate possible XI: Centurion; Herrera, Gonzalez, Funes Mori, Casco; Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro; Lanzini, Borja, Barco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Centurion, Lavagnino, Armani Defenders: P. Diaz, Mammana, D. Martinez, Funes Mori, Gonzalez Pirez Midfielders: Kranevitter, Perez, De la Cruz, Aliendro, P. Martinez, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez, Barco, Simon Forwards: Borja, Colidio, Rondon, Suarez, Echeverri, Solari

Instituto team news

Defensive midfielder Nicolas Linares is the sole player ruled out for the visitors with an ankle injury.

Adrian Martinez has netted five goals this season and has racked up three assists and is the club's leading goalscorer. The Argentine has the perfect opportunity to stamp his authority in the opposing defense with another strike to his name.

Instituto Predicted XI: Roffo; Cerato, Parnisari, Alarcon, Rodriguez; Lodico, Bochi,Graciani, Acevedo; Rodriguez, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roffo, Bilbao, Carranza, Sittaro Defenders: Alarcon, Mosevich, Parnisari, Requena, Corda, Bay, Rodriguez, Cerato, Garrido, Franco Midfielders: Watson, Bochi, Lodico, Romero, Aued, Graciani, Cuello, Monje, Barrientos, Puebla Forwards: Acevedo, Martinez, S. Rodriguez, Reasco, Albertengo, G. Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Jun 2023 River Plate 3-1 Instituto Liga Profesional Argentina 21 Aug 2017 River Plate 4-1 Instituto Copa Argentina 22 Apr 2012 River Plate 1-0 Instituto Primera Nacional 16 Oct 2011 Instituto 0-0 River Plate Primera Nacional 9 Apr 2006 River Plate 3-1 Instituto Liga Profesional Argentina

