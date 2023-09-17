How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling Argentine sides lock horns at the Estadio Mâs Monumental as River Plate prepares to host Arsenal Sarandi at home.

River Plate seem to be still living in their party mood after winning another title a month ago. Two defeats to Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield on either side of their 5-1 thrashing of Barracas Central has pushed the Argentine heavyweights to the 11th spot in the table in the Second Phase of Liga Profesional Argentina.

Los Millonarios would be vying to return to winning ways and climb up the ladder this weekend with a win against Arsenal Sarandi.

Arsenal Sarandi finished at the foot of the table in the First Phase and have had a similar start to life in the Second Phase. They have one win and two defeats from their opening three clashes, much like the hosts, and they would be looking to produce another upset against River Plate and leapfrog the home side in the table.

Despite being the underdogs heading into the clash, Arsenal Sarandi managed to sneak in a close victory back in February against the same opponents in River Plate's backyard and the visitors would be hoping to replicate their performance on Sunday.

River Plate vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: September 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mâs Monumental

How to watch River Plate vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream on TV but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate have a few injuries before their clash against Arsenal Sarandi. The defensive duo of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Paulo Diaz are sidelined for the fixture with the former nursing a foot injury.

Midfielders Rodrigo Aliendro and Pity Martinez are also on the injury table with Martinez having some fitness concerns while Aliendro recovering from a shoulder injury.

River Plate Predicted Lineup: Armani, Mori, E. Diaz, Mammana, Simon, Perez, de la Cruz, Solari, Palavecino, Colidio, Borja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: Boselli, Mammana, Martinez, Mori, Maidana, Diaz, Casco, Herrera Midfielders: Kranevitter, Zuculini, Perez, De la Cruz, Lanzini, Echeverri, Palavecino, Fernandez Forwards: Brco, Solari, Simon, Borja, Colidio, Rondon, Suarez

Arsenal team news

Arsenal Sarandi don't have any massive injury concerns before their visit to face River Plate. Defender Maximiliano Centurion will miss the clash due to a Cruciate Ligament Rupture while fellow right-back Elias Lopez is also sidelined.

Arsenal Sarandi Predicted XI: Medina, Cardozo, Sporie, Pombo, Breitenbruch, Brochero, Guzman, Muscia, Rivero, Cavallaro, Moreira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Medina, Sultani, Rivadeneira Defenders: Gariglio, Pombo, Cardozo, Cabera, Sporle, Lopez, Breitenbruch, Chimino Midfielders: Rivero, Muscio, Amarilla, Vega, Burruchaga, Cavallaro, Aguire, Sives Forwards: Cejas, Guzman, Brochero, Pons, Londono, Lacero, Penipil, Moreira

Head-to-Head Record

River Plate have managed to win two games and draw two against Arsenal Sarandi but the visitors did manage to win the last match between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 27 February 2023 River Plate 1-2 Arsenal Liga Profesional Argentina 18 August 2022 Arsenal 0-0 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina 20 September 2021 River Plate 1-0 Arsenal Liga Profesional Argentina 4 April 2021 Arsenal 0-0 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina 28 December 2020 River Plate 2-1 Arsenal Liga Profesional Argentina

