How to watch the Friendlies match between Rep. Ireland and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of shambolic defeats, Ireland prepares to host New Zealand in an intriguing International Friendly.

Ireland rounded-off a wretched Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a defeat against Netherlands as Wout Weghorst's strike in the first half was enough for La Oranje to secure all three points. With just two wins from their eight games, Ireland were met with a disastrous end dumping them out of the competition as they look to wrap up the international break with a victory against New Zealand.

In the year 2023, New Zealand have managed just one victory that came back in March against China and since then the side have been on a run of three defeats and one draw in the calendar year. Back-to-back defeats against Australia and Greece have put the visitors in a spot of bother as they'll be looking to add more misery to a modest Irish outfit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rep. Ireland vs New Zealand kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Aviva Stadium

Ireland will host New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT.

How to watch Rep. Ireland vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The International Friendly will be available to watch on Fubo TV with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Rep. Ireland team news

Ireland will be looking to give their young guns a start in the fixture against New Zealand with Adam Idah and Troy Parrot vying for a start in the eleven.

Star striker Evan Ferguson could be rested ahead of a long Premier League campaign ahead of him.

Ireland Predicted XI: Bazunu; O'Shea, Collins, Scales; Doherty, Molumby, Cullen, Manning; Parrott, Robinson; Idah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Kelleher, Travers Defenders: Doherty, Ebosele, Manning, Scales, Duffy, Collins, O’Shea, Omobamidele Midfielders: Cullen, Molumby, Browne, Knight, Sykes Forwards: Ferguson, Idah, Robinson, Johnston, Parrott

New Zealand team news

The Black Caps could rest their star forward Chris Wood with the Forest striker nursing a hamstring injury and Ben Waine or Max Mata could deputise for the former Newcastle forward,

New Zealand Predicted XI: Woud; Bindon, Smith, Cacace; Singh, Stamenic, Payne, Garbett, Bell; Waine, Just



Position Players Goalkeepers: Woud, Crocombe, Paulsen Defenders: Surman, Boxall, Pijnaker, Smith, Bindon, Cacace, Wilkins, Payne Midfielders: Bell, Garbett, Stamenic, Lewis, Singh Forwards: McCowatt, Champness, Just, Wood, Waine, Mata, Greive

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Nov 2019 Ireland 3-1 New Zealand Friendlies

Useful links