How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Reims and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a disappointing UCL loss, PSG return to action in Ligue 1 as they face a high-flying Reims side away from home.

After wrapping up the 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign in the 11th position, Reims have had a scintillating start to their new campaign. With three wins and a draw in their previous five games the French outfit have looked in sublime form off late and could present a massive challenge for the travelling PSG side.

Luis Enrique's men were handed a narrow 2-1 loss by AC Milan pushing PSG to the second spot with just a single point separating the two sides. With two massive clashes coming up for PSG in Europe, Enrique would be focussed on their domestic dominance as well as the reigning French champions trail Nice by a point in Ligue 1. A win would see them regain their position at the top of the table while anything less than three points could allow Nice to increase the gap between the two sides.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Reims vs PSG kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT Venue: Stade Auguste-Delaune II

The two French sides will lock horns at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Reims vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Sling TV with highlights of the fixture available on Ligue 1's Official Youtube Channel. Fans can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Reims team news

The home side will not be able to call upon Valentin Atangana Edoa and Azor Mutasiwa because the duo has picked up a groin problem while Marshall Munetsi is recovering from a broken nose and Keito Nakamura is nursing a ankle injury.

Reims Predicted XI: Diouf; Abdelhamid, Okumu, Agbadou; Foket, Richardson, Munetsi, Wilson-Esbrand; Teuma; Ito, Daramy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diouf, Olliera, Butella Defenders: Okumu, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, De Smet, Wilson-Esbrand, Forket, Busi, Diakite Midfielders: Teuma, Richardson, Khadra Forwards: Daramy, Diakhon, Ito, Salama, Diakite, Bojang

PSG team news

PSG's long list of injury concerns has been stagnant for quite a few days which might be a massive boost for Luis Enrique ahead of the visit to Reims.

French defender Presnel Kimpembe is ruled out alongside the shot-stopper duo of Sergio Rico and Keylor Navas. Former Los Blancos winger Marco Asensio is also sidelined because of a foot injury. Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira are the other two names in PSG's medical room because of hamstring injuries.

French forward and summer signing Randal Kolo-Muani is suspended for the clash alongside Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi for offensive chanting.

PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Skriniar, L. Hernandez; Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Lee; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe



Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas Defenders: Letellier, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele, Kurzawa Midfielders: Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola, Ekitike

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Jan 2023 PSG 1-1 Reims Ligue 1 9 Oct 2022 Reims 0-0 PSG Ligue 1 24 Jan 2022 PSG 4-0 Reims Ligue 1 30 Aug 2021 Reims 0-2 PSG Ligue 1 17 May 2021 PSG 4-0 Reims Ligue 1

