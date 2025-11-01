+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoReal Sociedad
Reale Arena
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
STREAM LIVE ON
Neil Bennett

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's Spanish LALIGA soccer game between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao will be shown live on ESPN Deportes which viewers in America can watch via the streaming service Fubo. The game will kick-off at 01:30 pm Eastern Time, 10:30 am Pacific Time.

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Reale Arena

The two sides head into the Basque Derby after mixed starts to the season. Athletic Bilbao have found goals hard to come by in recent weeks. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will be buoyed by their 2-1 home win over Sevilla on Matchday 10.

If you're a new customer to Fubo, you can watch the game using a free five day trial by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more

Live stream Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao or other Spanish LALIGA soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Spanish LALIGA Standings

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Recent Form

RSO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao H2H

RSO

Last 5 matches

ATH

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao lineups

Real SociedadHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestATH
1
A. Remiro
5
I. Zubeldia
2
J. Aramburu
17
S. Gomez
31
J. Martin
18
C. Soler
23
B. Mendez
4
J. Gorrotxategi
7
A. Barrenetxea
11
G. Guedes
10
C
M. Oyarzabal
1
U. Simon
3
D. Vivian
2
A. Gorosabel
14
A. Laporte
17
C
Y. Berchiche
18
M. Jauregizar
16
I. Ruiz de Galarreta
8
O. Sancet
7
A. Berenguer
23
R. Navarro
11
G. Guruzeta

4-2-3-1

ATHAway team crest

RSO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Francisco

ATH
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Valverde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao: Live Streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
ESPN SelectWatch here

Useful links

