Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Today's Spanish LALIGA soccer game between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao will be shown live on ESPN Deportes which viewers in America can watch via the streaming service Fubo. The game will kick-off at 01:30 pm Eastern Time, 10:30 am Pacific Time.

LaLiga - LaLiga Reale Arena

The two sides head into the Basque Derby after mixed starts to the season. Athletic Bilbao have found goals hard to come by in recent weeks. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will be buoyed by their 2-1 home win over Sevilla on Matchday 10.

If you're a new customer to Fubo, you can watch the game using a free five day trial by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more

Live stream Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao or other Spanish LALIGA soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Spanish LALIGA Standings

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Recent Form

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao H2H

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao: Live Streams

Useful links