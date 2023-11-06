How to watch the MLS match between Salt Lake and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake face off in the second match of the three legged tie in the MLS Final Series with the former looking to end the latter's hopes of going ahead in the tournament.

Real Salt Lake suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the first match that was played at Houston's home and with the clash returning to their own backyard, the home side would want to end on the right side of the scoreline. Their problem of staying defensively compact during the latter stages of the game hurt them once again as Houston scored a massive goal in the second-half to give the American side a lead. With qualification on the line, a loss could put curtains on Real Salt Lake's hard work and their campaign.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, looked like the more dominant side in the first game and are touted to ease through with a victory during their visit to the America First Field . After Hector Herrera's opening goal in the first half, Diego Luna gave Real Salt Lake a sniff with his equaliser but Amine Bassi destroyed all hopes of a comeback with a scinitllating strike for Houston. On the back of three consecutive wins, the reigning US Open Cup Champions would be vying to go ahead in the tournament with a victory.

Salt Lake vs Houston kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: America First Field

Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo will lock horns at the America First Field and fans in the USA can tune in to watch the fixture kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

How to watch Salt Lake vs Houston online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV with highlights available on Apple TV and MLS' Youtube Channel. Viewers can also watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake have some major names tipped to sit out of the encounter due to their injuries with Chicho Aranga and Erik Holt suffering from a hamstring and shoulder issue, respectively.

Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, and Pablo Ruiz are all ruled out because of their respective knocks but Glad's situation will be assessed closer to kick-off. Marcelo Silva is attending to a personal matter in Uruguay and could be missed once again.

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI: MacMath; Hidalgo, Glad, Oviedo; Brody, Loffelsend, Julio, Ojeda; Savarino, Rubin, Luna

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Beavers, Gomez Defenders: Rivera, Glad, Brody, Oviedo, Farnsworth, Hidalgo, Eneli Midfielders: Nyeman, Lambert, Ojeda, Loffelsend, Palacio, Kreilach, Wellings, Caldwell, Luna Forwards: Savarino, Gomez, Julio, Chang, Jacquesson, Rubin, Musovski, Kei

Houston team news

Tate Schmitt and Ifunanyachi Achara continue their stint in Houston's treatment room in the bid to recover from their knee injuries as the duo would once again be sidelined for the clash.

Amine Bassi continued his sublime goal scoring form in the American league as he took his tally to double digits with his winning goal in the previous leg. Mexican veteran Hector Herrera has been a massive support in the heart of Houston's team providing 12 assist and chipping in with crucial goals.

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Artur, Herrera; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Caicedo; Baird



Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Hadebe, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Gasper, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana Midfielders: Artur, Herrera, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Raines, Auguste, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Franco, Quinones, Baird, Aliyu, Ulfarsson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Oct 2023 Houston 2-1 Salt Lake MLS 27 Aug 2023 Salt Lake 0-3 Houston MLS 24 Aug 2023 Houston 3-1 Salt Lake US Open Cup 7 May 2023 Houston 0-0 Salt Lake MLS 29 May 2022 Salt Lake 3-0 Houston MLS

