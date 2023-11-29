How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid cross swords with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League as the former look to continue their winning streak while the latter hopes to make it through to the next round.

Real Madrid have managed to win all their opening four games in Europe this term and are looking a strong team despite their injuries. Jude Bellingham's rise to prominence in Spain has helped them reach the pinnacle of La Liga and Group C in the UCL. Carlo Ancelotti would want the Spanish powerhouses to continue their winning momentum and finish the group stages on a high.

Napoli are also tipped to make it through to the next round but they would not want to leave the task hanging until their last game. With seven points from four games, Braga can leapfrog Napoli if the former wins both their games and the latter faces two defeats. So Napoli would be looking to end Madrid's fairytale run and march into the Round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Napoli kick-off time

Date: November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid will host Napoli at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabéu with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The UCL encounter will be available to stream on Paramount+, Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the USA. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Carlo Ancelotti's men lost some crucial names during the international break with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni being ruled out until January.

Summer signing Kepa Arrizabalaga is also touted to miss the fixture with injury while Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. is another long-term absentee for Los Blancos.

However, the return of Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo could bolster their hopes of winning the clash at home.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho; Valverde, Kroos, Brahim Diaz, Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Diaz

Napoli team news

Victor Osmihen's return was influential for the Italian side as the forward assisted the winning goal in their previous clash and he would be vying to lead the line for Napoli against Real Madrid.

Mario Rui and Mathias Olivera are both ruled out of the fixture due to injuries which could see Juan Jesus start at the left-back position.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Juan Jesus; Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia



Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Elmas, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Oct 2023 Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 8 Mar 2017 Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 16 Feb 2017 Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli UEFA Champions League

