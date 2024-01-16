Rangers vs Copenhagen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch friendly

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Rangers and Copenhagen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and FC Copenhagen will lock horns in a friendly encounter as both sides look to resume their respective club campaigns with a victory.

Rangers lost to German outfit Hertha BSC just a few days back during their winter-friendly camp. Manager Philippe Clement was given the marching orders as he kept protesting against a decision from the officials as he witnessed his side put on a shambolic show despite fielding two different sides in both halves.

FC Copenhagen, on the other hand, played their first match since the turn of the year as the Danish league was on pause during the winter break. The Danish side produced a miracle in Europe as they marched into the knockouts of the 2023/24 UCL from Group A of the competition and will look to resume their campaign on a high.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs FC Koebenhavn kick-off time

Date: January 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers will welcome Copenhagen to the Ibrox Stadium on January 16, 2024 with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Rangers vs FC Koebenhavn online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the US, but it can be streamed on FCK App and tv.fck.dk. Fans can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers have a long list of absentees with the likes of Jose Cifuentes, Tom Lawrence, Danilo, Nicolas Raskin, Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, and Borna Barisic ruled out of the fixture.

Rangers will also be without Brighton loanee Abdullah Sima with the forward travelling to AFCON 2023 as he'll be featuring for Senegal.

Rangers predicted XI: McCrorie; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Ridvan; Lundstram, Raskin, Sterling; Cantwell, Matonda, Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

FC Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen are playing their first friendly since 2023 and could give opportunity to every player available for selection.

Noah Sahsah(knee), Khouma Babacar(unspecified), William Clem, David Khocholava (knee) and Birger Meling (muscle) are confined to the treatment room for the Danish outfit.

FC Copenhagen predicted XI: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, Boilesen, Diks; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Bardghji, Claesson, Elyounoussi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Sander, Dithmer Defenders: Diks, Vavro, Lund, Boilesen, Sorensen, Jelert, Ankersen Midfielders: Tanlongo, Claesson, Lerager, Falk, O. Hojlund, Elyoinoussi, Goncalves, Bardghji, Achouri, Froholdt Forwards: Larsson, Cornelius, Oskarsson, Babacar, E. Hojlund

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Aug 2003 Copenhagen 1-2 Rangers UEFA Champions League 14 Aug 2003 Rangers 1-1 Copenhagen UEFA Champions League

