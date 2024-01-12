Queretaro vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro and Toluca lock horns with each other in the first round of the Clausara stage in the Liga MX on Friday at the Estadio La Corregidora.

Queretaro enter the contest on the back of a toothless stalemate against Monterrey as they finished the first phase in the bottom half of the Apertura table. With just 19 points from 17 games, the home side will look to kick-off the new phase on the front foot and brush aside their woes of the past.

Toluca, on the other hand, faced a narrow defeat against Mazatlan in their last Apertura game. Jefferson Intriago scored the solitary goal of the game as Toluca were handed their sixth defeat as they also look to start the second phase on a high.

Queretaro FC vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: January 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio La Corregidora

Queretaro will welcome Toluca at the Estadio La Corregidora with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Queretaro and Toluca will be available to watch on Fubo TV in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro have no fresh injury concerns but they'll bank on Jose Raul Zuniga Murillo to score goals for them having already netted six goals this season. Pablo Barrera has four assists and could be a useful asset coming off the bench for the home side.

Queretaro predicted XI: Allison; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Sierra, Escamilla, Lertora, Sandoval; Gomez, Murillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Toluca team news

Winger Maximiliano Araujo is the sole player sidelined for the visitors with an ankle injury and could take a few months to return to full fitness. Juan Dominguez is the club's highest goal scorer this season alongside Tiago Volpi who has astonishingly scored four goals despite being the goalkeeper for his side.

Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Garcia, Mosquera, Huerta, Araujo; Dominguez, Baeza, Belmonte, Meneses; Ruiz, Lopez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Piñuelas, Huerta, Orrantia, Isais, García, Mosquera, Mora Midfielders: Belmonte, Domínguez, Angulo, Ruiz, Meneses, Navarro, Baeza, Gamboa, Venegas Forwards: Raul, López, Morales

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2023 Toluca 3-1 Queretaro Liga MX 6 Mar 2023 Queretaro 1-0 Toluca Liga MX 2 Oct 2022 Toluca 4-1 Queretaro Liga MX 25 Feb 2022 Queretaro 1-1 Toluca Liga MX 3 Oct 2021 Toluca 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX

