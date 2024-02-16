How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling Liga MX outfits cross swords at the Estadio La Corregidora as Queretaro hosts Necaxa on Friday.

Queretaro are yet to register their first win of the Clausura phase as they have managed four draws and two defeats in their opening six games. The side were held by Club Tijuana last time out as their hunt for their maiden win continues.

Necaxa, on the other hand, are on a streak of four consecutive stalemates as they look for their first three points since their victory against Puebla. The visitors are eighth in the table and could displace the three sides above them with a victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Queretaro FC vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: February 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio La Corregidora

Queretaro and Necaxa will meet on February 16, 2024, at the Estadio La Corregidora with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US while viewers will get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC team news

The home side finished the stalemate against Tijuana without any additional injury concerns as the only two players sidelined for Queretaro are Jonathan Perlaza and Guillermo Allison with the former picking up a knee injury and the latter recovering from a thigh injury.

Queretaro FC predicted XI: Mendez; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Barrera, Lertora, Escamilla; Sosa, Sierra, Batista

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Necaxa team news

Alex Alvarez continues his stint in the treatment room owing to a shoulder injury as the young attacker is a long-term absentee for the visitors.

Necaxa will be looking to draw inspiration from the duo of Diber Cambindo and Heriberto Jurado with the former netting three goals in the Clausura phase and the latter providing three crucial assists and guiding his team ahead.

Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Gomez, Jurado, Gonzalez; Cambindo, Monreal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Aug 2023 Necaxa 0-1 Queretaro Liga MX Apertura 25 Feb 2023 Necaxa 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX Clausura 11 Jul 2022 Queretaro 1-2 Necaxa Liga MX Apertura 12 Mar 2022 Necaxa 1-0 Queretaro Liga MX Clausura 13 Sept 2021 Queretaro 3-0 Necaxa Liga MX Apertura

Useful links