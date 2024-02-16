Two struggling Liga MX outfits cross swords at the Estadio La Corregidora as Queretaro hosts Necaxa on Friday.
Queretaro are yet to register their first win of the Clausura phase as they have managed four draws and two defeats in their opening six games. The side were held by Club Tijuana last time out as their hunt for their maiden win continues.
Necaxa, on the other hand, are on a streak of four consecutive stalemates as they look for their first three points since their victory against Puebla. The visitors are eighth in the table and could displace the three sides above them with a victory.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Queretaro FC vs Necaxa kick-off time
|Date:
|February 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio La Corregidora
Queretaro and Necaxa will meet on February 16, 2024, at the Estadio La Corregidora with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Queretaro FC vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US while viewers will get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Queretaro FC team news
The home side finished the stalemate against Tijuana without any additional injury concerns as the only two players sidelined for Queretaro are Jonathan Perlaza and Guillermo Allison with the former picking up a knee injury and the latter recovering from a thigh injury.
Queretaro FC predicted XI: Mendez; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Barrera, Lertora, Escamilla; Sosa, Sierra, Batista
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tapia, Allison
|Defenders:
|Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra
|Forwards:
|Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo
Necaxa team news
Alex Alvarez continues his stint in the treatment room owing to a shoulder injury as the young attacker is a long-term absentee for the visitors.
Necaxa will be looking to draw inspiration from the duo of Diber Cambindo and Heriberto Jurado with the former netting three goals in the Clausura phase and the latter providing three crucial assists and guiding his team ahead.
Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Gomez, Jurado, Gonzalez; Cambindo, Monreal
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Unsain, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga
|Midfielders:
|Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez
|Forwards:
|Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28 Aug 2023
|Necaxa 0-1 Queretaro
|Liga MX Apertura
|25 Feb 2023
|Necaxa 1-1 Queretaro
|Liga MX Clausura
|11 Jul 2022
|Queretaro 1-2 Necaxa
|Liga MX Apertura
|12 Mar 2022
|Necaxa 1-0 Queretaro
|Liga MX Clausura
|13 Sept 2021
|Queretaro 3-0 Necaxa
|Liga MX Apertura