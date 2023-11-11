Queretaro vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Querétaro and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX sides Queretaro and Monterrey face off in a fierce clash with the former looking to climb from the bottom of the table while the latter will be looking to bridge the gap at the top.

Queretaro have shown signs of struggle throughout the campaign but still have an opportunity mathematically to make it to the Final Series playoffs. With just two points separating the home side and ninth placed Leon, Queretaro would want to give themselves an outside chance with a victory on Sunday.

Monterrey are currently seven points off the top of the table but with just one game left for the Apertura phase to finish, the Mexican side will be vying to prepare their arsenal for the latter stage. With 32 points from their 16 games, Monterrey had been near perfect and could present a massive challenge in the next phase.

Querétaro vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio La Corregidora

Querétaro will host Monterrey at the Estadio La Corregidora with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT for the fans tuning in from the USA.

How to watch Querétaro vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on ViX+ while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Querétaro team news

Queretaro FC have no new injury concerns and will field a strong lineup. José Raúl Zúñiga Murillo bagged a hattrick for the Mexican side in the last game and could be a headache for the opposing defense.

Queretaro Predicted XI: Tapia; Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez; Escamilla, Lértora; Sierra, Sanvezzo, Barrera; Murillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Monterrey team news

The defensive pair of Axel Grijalva and Erick Aguirre are ruled out of the clash with a torn lateral knee ligament and thigh issue, respectively while former Betis midfielder Sergio Canales is nursing a thigh problem.

South American forward Rodrigo Aguirre is another absentee with a broken nose joining Mexican striker Jordi Cortizo who is also in the club's treatment room.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Vegas, Guzman, Gallardo; Govea, J. Gonzalez, Romo; Corona, Funes Mori, A. Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Bustos, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Parra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, A. Gonzalez, Corona Forwards: Berterame, R. Aguirre, Funes Mori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Feb 2023 Monterrey 2-0 Queretaro Liga MX 22 Jul 2022 Queretaro 0-3 Monterrey Liga MX 9 Jan 2022 Monterrey 0-0 Queretaro Liga MX 20 Oct 2021 Queretaro 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX 7 Mar 2021 Monterrey 2-1 Queretaro Liga MX

