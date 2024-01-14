QPR vs Watford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Queens Park Rangers side will lock horns with 10th-placed Watford in an intriguing EFL Championship clash at the Loftus Road.

The home side have just five wins this season in 26 games which sees them placed just three points above the foot of the table. With four defeats and one draw in their last five games, QPR have struggled significantly this season and will need a miracle to save their campaign.

Watford are currently seeded in the top half of the table with 36 points from their 26 games. The Hornets defeated Chesterfield 2-1 to dump them out of the FA Cup and qualify for the next round. A win against QPR will help them leapfrog three teams above them.

Queens Park Rangers vs Watford kick-off time

Date: January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 am EDT Venue: Loftus Road

QPR will host Watford at the Loftus Road with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am EDT on January 14 in the US.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture will not be televised in the US. However, fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers team news

QPR will be without the services of Steve Cook, Jack Colback and Ilias Chair with the trio nursing their respective injuries.

Chris Willock has netted the most goals for QPR with three and the winger will have to register his side on the scoresheet once again.

QPR predicted XI: Begovic; Cannon, Cook, Dunne, Paal; Colback, Field, Dixon-Bonner; Willock, Dykes, Chair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Begovic, Archer, Walsh Defenders: Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Drewe, Paal, Larkeche, Cannon, Kakay Midfielders: Field, Colback, Dozzell, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Duke-McKenna, Chair, Adomah Forwards: Dykes, Armstrong, Kelman, Smyth, Willock, Kolli

Watford team news

Watford could switch back to their strongest eleven after defeating Chesterfield at home.

The visitors will be without the services of Edo Kayembe after the Congolese international picked up an injury during international duty.

Vakoun Bayo might be restricted to an appearance from the bench with Mileta Rajovic returning to the lineup after serving his suspension.

Watford predicted XI: Hamer; Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Morris; Dele-Bashiru, Livermore, Kone; Martins, Rajovic, Chakvetadze.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hamer Defenders: Porteous, Hoedt, Sierralta, Pollock, Lewis, Morris, Andrews Midfielders: Kayembe, Livermore, Kone, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sema, Asprilla, Chakvetadze Forwards: Bayo, Rajovic, Healey, Ince, Martins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Aug 2023 Watford 4-0 QPR Championship 11 Mar 2023 QPR 1-0 Watford Championship 27 Aug 2022 Watford 2-3 QPR Championship 2 Feb 2021 Watford 1-2 QPR Championship 21 Nov 2020 QPR 1-1 Watford Championship

