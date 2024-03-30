Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Pumas UNAM look to confirm a Final Series play-offs spot as they face Cruz Azul who are vying to shake off their back-to-back defeats in the Liga MX.
The home side are currently 11th in the table with 16 points from their 12 games and they'll be aiming to rise ahead in the table.
Cruz Azul, on the other hand, have lost two domestic clashes on the trot as Santos Laguna and Necaxa both defeated them.
Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul kick-off time
|Date:
|March 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:05 pm ET / 8:05 pm PT
|Venue:
|Olimpico Universitario
Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul square off at the Olimpico Universitario on Saturday, March 30, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 11:05 pm ET / 8:05 pm PT in the US.
Team news & squads
Pumas UNAM team news
The home side has multiple names ruled out due to their respective injuries.
Centre-back Jose Galindo is sidelined owing to a knee injury while Mexican centre-back Jose Caicedo is yet to recover from his thigh issue.
Jesus Rivas and Jesus Molina are also confined to the treatment room with the former nursing an ankle injury and the latter recovering from a heartbreaking knock.
Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Magallan, Aldrete, Natan, Bennevenedo; Rivas, Caicedo; Huerta, Quispe, Salvio; Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|González, Paul, Alcala
|Defenders:
|Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo
|Midfielders:
|Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres
|Forwards:
|Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos
Cruz Azul team news
Uruguayan international Gabriel Fernandez picked up an injury ruling the forward out for multiple months due to his knee issue.
Cristian Jimenez is also tipped to spend some time on the bench owing to an ankle injury.
Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier; Huescas Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutierrez; Sepulveda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
|Forwards:
|Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|8 Oct 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-4 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX Apertura
|12 Mar 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX Clausura
|17 Dec 2022
|Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul
|Copa por Mexico
|19 Sept 2022
|Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX Apertura
|13 Apr 2022
|Cruz Azul 0-0 Pumas UNAM
|CONCACAF Champions Cup