Liga MX
Olimpico Universitario
Shreyas Rai

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz AzulClub Universidad NacionalCruz AzulLiga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM look to confirm a Final Series play-offs spot as they face Cruz Azul who are vying to shake off their back-to-back defeats in the Liga MX.

The home side are currently 11th in the table with 16 points from their 12 games and they'll be aiming to rise ahead in the table.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, have lost two domestic clashes on the trot as Santos Laguna and Necaxa both defeated them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date:March 30, 2024
Kick-off time:11:05 pm ET / 8:05 pm PT
Venue:Olimpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul square off at the Olimpico Universitario on Saturday, March 30, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 11:05 pm ET / 8:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

The home side has multiple names ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Centre-back Jose Galindo is sidelined owing to a knee injury while Mexican centre-back Jose Caicedo is yet to recover from his thigh issue.

Jesus Rivas and Jesus Molina are also confined to the treatment room with the former nursing an ankle injury and the latter recovering from a heartbreaking knock.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Magallan, Aldrete, Natan, Bennevenedo; Rivas, Caicedo; Huerta, Quispe, Salvio; Martinez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:González, Paul, Alcala
Defenders:Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo
Midfielders:Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres
Forwards:Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos

Cruz Azul team news

Uruguayan international Gabriel Fernandez picked up an injury ruling the forward out for multiple months due to his knee issue.

Cristian Jimenez is also tipped to spend some time on the bench owing to an ankle injury.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier; Huescas Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutierrez; Sepulveda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Gudino
Defenders:Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas
Midfielders:Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
Forwards:Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
8 Oct 2023Cruz Azul 1-4 Pumas UNAMLiga MX Apertura
12 Mar 2023Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAMLiga MX Clausura
17 Dec 2022Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz AzulCopa por Mexico
19 Sept 2022Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz AzulLiga MX Apertura
13 Apr 2022Cruz Azul 0-0 Pumas UNAMCONCACAF Champions Cup

Useful links

