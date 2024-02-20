How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Pachuca side travels to the Estadio Cuahutehmoc to face a stumbling Puebla side in an intriguing Liga MX encounter.

Puebla has had a disastrous start to their Clausura phase with just one win in their opening six games. The side was dismantled by Pumas UNAM in their previous outing as they conceded three goals without reply.

Pachuca, on the other hand, is just one point off the summit of the table managing five wins and two defeats in their seven games. The side defeated Club America in their previous match and they'll be looking to continue their winning streak.

Puebla vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Puebla and Pachuca will square off at the Estadio Cuahutehmoc on February 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Waller is the solitary player ruled out of the clash owing to a muscle injury. The home side will also be without Brayan Angulo who was handed the marching orders in his side's defeat against Pumas UNAM.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Gonzalez, Alvarez; Martinez, Barragan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Pachuca team news

The visitors will have to make do without Israel Luna and Celso Ortiz with the duo ruled out because of knee injuries.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Aceves, Arroyo, Barreto, Aburto; Pedraza, Sanchez, Idrissi; Gutierrez, Macias, Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Oct 2023 Pachuca 1-1 Puebla Liga MX Apertura 10 Jan 2023 Pachuca 5-1 Puebla Liga MX Clausura 8 Sept 2022 Puebla 2-2 Pachuca Liga MX Apertura 20 Apr 2022 Pachuca 1-0 Puebla Liga MX Clausura 2 Oct 2021 Puebla 1-2 Pachuca Liga MX Apertura

