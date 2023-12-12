PSV vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSV and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV and Arsenal lock horns with both sides having already secured a ticket to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

A win for PSV would still see the Dutch outfit finish behind the Gunners but will give the side massive confidence heading into the knockouts. The Dutch powerhouses are unbeaten in the 2023/24 Eredivisie campaign with 15 wins out of 15 encounters. Ricardo Pepi's goal in the dying minutes of the clash against Sevilla saw them snatch all three points as they look to upset Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Arsenal were handed a massive loss by Aston Villa that saw Liverpool displace them at the Premier League summit. But the Gunners would want to shake off that defeat and wrap up their UCL group stage campaign with five wins in six games as they'll be vying to defeat PSV.

PSV vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: December 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT Venue: Philips Stadion

PSV will welcome Arsenal to the Philips Stadion with kick-off scheduled at 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT in the USA.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The UCL fixture will be available to watch on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the USA while viewers can watch match highlights on UEFA Champions League's Official Website.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

Mexican winger Hirving Lozano is suspended for the clash because of his booking and is also nursing a hip injury ruling him out of the fixture.

Jordan Teze could return to the squad after his concussion problems but is touted to be sidelined.

Neither of Noa Lang and Armel Bella-Kotchap will be available for selection because of discomfort and shoulder injury, respectively.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Saibari, Veerman, Til; Bakayoko, De Jong, Pepi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Oppegard, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Bakayoko

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta will have all of Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (knee), Thomas Partey (thigh) and Fabio Vieira (groin) sidelined due to injury.

The Spanish manager could rotate some of the names in the squad with Eddie Nketiah touted to replace Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard to start in place of Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Sept 2023 Arsenal 4-0 PSV UEFA Champions League 27 Oct 2022 PSV 2-0 Arsenal UEFA Europa League 20 Oct 2022 Arsenal 1-0 PSV UEFA Europa League 8 Mar 2007 Arsenal 1-1 PSV UEFA Champions League 21 Feb 2007 PSV 1-0 Arsenal UEFA Champions League

