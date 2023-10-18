PSG vs Man Utd: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between PSG and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG and Manchester United will lock horns for the second time as the two sides prepare to play the reverse fixture of the UWCL at the Parc des Princes with the tie balanced at 1-1.

Tabita Chawinga broke the deadlock in the 54th minute for the Parisians at Old Trafford but Melvine Malard's strike equalised the scoring for the Red Devils.

With PSG reaching the quarter-finals in their last five campaigns, the hosts are favourites to emerge victorious once again with home advantage playing a crucial role.

Manchester United's form off late has been a point of concern with three consecutive draws in all competitions. The English side will be looking to produce a massive upset against PSG and would be hoping for a well-balanced start away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: October 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm EDT Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG Women will face Manchester United Women at the Parc des Princes with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm EDT.

How to watch PSG vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the US.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Polish international Paulina Dudek is a long-term absentee for the Parisian heavyweights alongside Oriane Jean-Francois who was substituted early in the first-half in the first leg of this fixture.

PSG Predicted XI: Picaud; Le Guilly, Samoura, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Albert, Groenen; Baltimore, Martens, Chawinga



Position Players Goalkeepers: Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Toussaint Defenders: Payne, Almeida, Karchaoui, Calligaris, Tounkara, Le Guilly, Samoura, Hunt Midfielders: Geyoro, Groenen, Fazer, Baltimore, Folquet, Vitoria, Albert Forwards: Katoto, Bachman, van Leer, Thorvaldsdottir, Vangsgaard, Traore, Chawinga

Man Utd team news

The visitors will be without the services of summer signing Gabby George who picked up an ACL injury in their side's clash against Leicester City.

Joining George on the injury table is midfielder Emma Watson who is also nursing an ACL injury and defender Aoife Mannion who has a quad issue.

Manchester United Predicted XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Galton; Garcia



Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Turner, Evans, Riviere Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Clinton, Naalsund, Miyazawa Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Da Silva Ferreira, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 October 2023 Man Utd 1-1 PSG UWCL 17 August 2022 PSG 0-1 Man Utd Club Friendlies

Useful links