Preston vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Championship
Deepdale
How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston look to shake off their run of two successive defeats as they host third-placed Leeds United in the Championship.

Preston were rattled 5-1 by Watford before the side lost another game during their trip to South Wales against Swansea. The home side will want to bounce back after their two losses but Preston could find it difficult especially against a top side.

Leeds United ended their run of two winless matches as they thundered four goals past Ipswich Town. Seeded at the third spot in the Championship table, Leeds United can bridge the gap between them and the two sides above them with a win against Preston.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Preston vs Leeds kick-off time

Date:December 26, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT
Venue:Deepdale

Preston will host Leeds United at the Deepdale with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Preston vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Preston could look to start the same side with Robbie Brady being displaced Liam Millar after the latter scored a goal off the bench against Swansea.

Preston predicted XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, McCann, Ledson, Millar; Frokjaer-Jensen, Browne; Osmajic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Woodman, Cornell
Defenders:Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson
Midfielders:Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen
Forwards:Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Leeds team news

Leeds could stick with the same eleven that featured against Ipswich with Stuart Dallas, Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton confined to the treatment room.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara, James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
Defenders:Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Ayling
Midfielders:Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Gnoto, James, Summerville, Costa, Poveda
Forwards:Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26 Dec 2019Leeds 1-1 PrestonChampionship
23 Oct 2019Preston 1-1 Leeds Championship
10 Apr 2019Preston 0-2 LeedsChampionship
19 Sept 2018Leeds 3-0 PrestonChampionship
29 Aug 2018Leeds 0-2 PrestonLeague Cup

