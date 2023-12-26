How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston look to shake off their run of two successive defeats as they host third-placed Leeds United in the Championship.

Preston were rattled 5-1 by Watford before the side lost another game during their trip to South Wales against Swansea. The home side will want to bounce back after their two losses but Preston could find it difficult especially against a top side.

Leeds United ended their run of two winless matches as they thundered four goals past Ipswich Town. Seeded at the third spot in the Championship table, Leeds United can bridge the gap between them and the two sides above them with a win against Preston.

Preston vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: December 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT Venue: Deepdale

How to watch Preston vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Preston could look to start the same side with Robbie Brady being displaced Liam Millar after the latter scored a goal off the bench against Swansea.

Preston predicted XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, McCann, Ledson, Millar; Frokjaer-Jensen, Browne; Osmajic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Leeds team news

Leeds could stick with the same eleven that featured against Ipswich with Stuart Dallas, Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton confined to the treatment room.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara, James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter



Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Gnoto, James, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Dec 2019 Leeds 1-1 Preston Championship 23 Oct 2019 Preston 1-1 Leeds Championship 10 Apr 2019 Preston 0-2 Leeds Championship 19 Sept 2018 Leeds 3-0 Preston Championship 29 Aug 2018 Leeds 0-2 Preston League Cup

