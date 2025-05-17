Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders FC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers host Seattle Sounders at Providence Park on Saturday in a high-stakes Western Conference showdown and the latest chapter of one of MLS’s fiercest rivalries.

The Timbers come into the match in strong form, having lost just once in their last ten outings - a 4-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes - with five wins and four draws in that span.

Under Phil Neville, Portland have tightened up defensively, recording back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season, despite having one of the conference’s leakiest defenses overall with 19 goals conceded in 13 matches. Currently fourth in the West with 22 points, a win could see them climb as high as second if other results go their way.

Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, are looking to rebound after a heavy 4-0 loss to LAFC ended their five-game unbeaten run. That defeat saw Brian Schmetzer’s side slip to sixth in the standings with 19 points, three behind their Cascadia rivals.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers will be without several familiar faces for this fixture, as James Pantemis, Diego Chara, and Jimer Fory are all unavailable for selection.

With Pantemis still absent, Maxime Crepeau is expected to retain his place between the posts for the hosts.

Seattle Sounders FC team news

As for the visitors, Paul Arriola remains out after picking up a knee injury during their Champions Cup encounter with Cruz Azul on March 12.

Fellow American Jordan Morris is also ruled out as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.

