Serie A - Serie A Stadio Romeo Anconetani

Today's game between Pisa and Lecce will kick-off at May 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Pisa vs Lecce are listed below for viewers in eligible territories.

Pisa host Lecce at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani in a Serie A fixture with serious implications at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs are fighting for their top-flight lives, and the pressure on each side could hardly be greater.

Pisa arrive in wretched form. Five consecutive Serie A defeats, including a 5-0 thrashing by Como and a 3-0 loss at Roma, have left them rooted to the bottom of the table. They have conceded heavily and won nothing in the league since March.

Lecce are not in a position to feel comfortable either. Sitting 17th, they have taken just two points from their last five matches, drawing with Verona and Fiorentina but losing to Bologna, Atalanta, and Roma. Their attack has been muted, managing only two goals across those five outings.

For Pisa, this is as close to a must-win as the remaining fixtures get. A home defeat would all but confirm their relegation with the season entering its final stretch.

Lecce will see this as an opportunity to create some distance from the bottom three. Three points against the league's bottom club would give them a meaningful cushion heading into the final weeks.

Both squads carry injury concerns, which will shape how each manager approaches selection. Team news is covered in full below.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Pisa vs Lecce live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Pisa vs Lecce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Pisa will be without Dylan Denoon, Matteo Tramoni, and Ridgeciano Durosinmi through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. Their projected XI has Alessandro Semper in goal, with a back line featuring Caracciolo and Canestrelli, and Aebischer and Akinsanmiro expected to operate centrally alongside Angori. Updates on any late fitness concerns will be added closer to kick-off.

Lecce head into the match missing Sidy Fofana, Riccardo Sottil, Kialonda Gaspar, and Mergim Berisha through injury, and carry no suspensions. Their projected XI places Wladimiro Falcone in goal, with Ramadani anchoring midfield and Banda and Pierotti providing attacking options.

Form

Pisa have lost all five of their most recent Serie A matches, a run that includes a 1-0 defeat to Parma on April 25, a 1-2 loss at home to Genoa, and a 3-0 reverse at Roma. The heaviest blow in that sequence was a 5-0 defeat to Como in March, which exposed the depth of their defensive problems. Across those five games, Pisa scored just two goals and conceded nine.

Lecce have taken two points from their last five Serie A outings, drawing 0-0 with Verona on April 25 and 1-1 with Fiorentina on April 20. They lost 2-0 at Bologna, 3-0 at Atalanta, and 1-0 at Roma in the same run. Lecce scored two goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in December 2025 in Serie A, when Lecce hosted Pisa and won 1-0. The four previous encounters were all contested in Serie B. Lecce won two of those — 2-0 in April 2022 and 1-0 in April 2021 — while Pisa claimed victories in December 2021 (1-0) and December 2020 (3-0 away at Lecce). Across the five matches, each side has won twice, with Lecce holding a slight edge on goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Pisa sit bottom in 20th place while Lecce are 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pisa vs Lecce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: