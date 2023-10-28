Philadelphia vs New England: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

Entering the second-phase of the MLS campaign, Philadelphia Union kick-off their Final Series with a fixture against New England Revolution. The two sides faced each other last week in the final game of the first phase with New England Revolution winning 2-1 against the home side.
Philadelphia Union are playing at home for the fifth-successive time in the playoffs and the home side boast of a scintillating record winning four times in front of their own faithful. Entering the play-offs for the sixth-successive time, Philadelphia Union have massive experience of playing in the latter stages of the competition. Playing the best-of-three format for the first time, Philadelphia would be vying to produce another defensive masterclass in their next three games to make it through to the next stages.
A brace from Gustavo Bou on Decision Day ensured that New England Revolution made it through to the next stage defeating the same opponent on the final day. The American side would be vying to produce another similar performance when the two sides lock horns on Saturday. The second-highest goalscorers in the Eastern Conference, the Revs will have the perfect opportunity to start their Play-offs campaign on a high if they score multiple goals considering they have never lost in 2023 when this specific feat has been achieved by the visitors.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Philadelphia vs New England kick-off time
|Date:
|October 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
Philadelphia Union will cross swords with New England Revolution at the Subaru Park with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.
How to watch Philadelphia vs New England online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia team news
The defensive duo of Matt Real and Olivier Mbaizo are sidelined due to an ankle injury and knee injury, respectively. Joining them on the treatment table are Jesus Bueno and Tai Baribo who have lower body issue themselves.
Philadelphia Union Predicted XI: Blake; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Harriel, Bedoya, Flach, Wagner; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blake, Bendik, Trent
|Defenders:
|Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Wagner, Sorenson, Harriel
|Midfielders:
|Martinez, Bueno, Flach, McGlynn, Bedoya, Gazdag, Rafanello
|Forwards:
|Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan, Pierre
New England team news
New England Revolution have a long list of injuries before their opening fixture against Philadelphia Union. Left winger Dylan Borrero is nursing a cruciate ligament tear alongside another left-winger Damian Rivera who is recovering from a knee injury.
American midfielder Ian Harkes has a neck injury while Brandon Bye has a cruciate ligament rupture with the latter scheduled to return next year.
DeJuan Jones returned to the American side after international duty while David Romney became the second player in the club's history to play every minute for New England Revolution in a 34-game campaign.
New England Revolution Predicted XI: Jackson; Jones, Kessler, Romney, Makoun; McNamara, Polster; Buck, C. Gil, N. Gil; Bou
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vaclik, Jackson, Edwards Jr.
|Defenders:
|Kessler, Romney, Makoun, Farrell, Gonzalez, Jones, Sweat, Spaulding
|Midfielders:
|Polster, Kaye, Buck, Maciel, Bolma, Boateng, C. Gil, Panayotou
|Forwards:
|Chancalay, N. Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Vrioni, Bou, Wood, Rennicks
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22 Oct 2023
|New England 2-1 Philadelphia
|MLS
|21 May 2023
|Philadelphia 3-0 New England
|MLS
|5 Feb 2023
|New England 0-2 Philadelphia
|Club Friendlies
|17 Jul 2022
|Philadelphia 2-1 New England
|MLS
|29 May 2022
|New England 1-1 Philadelphia
|MLS