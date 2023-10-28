Philadelphia vs New England: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Philadelphia and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Entering the second-phase of the MLS campaign, Philadelphia Union kick-off their Final Series with a fixture against New England Revolution. The two sides faced each other last week in the final game of the first phase with New England Revolution winning 2-1 against the home side.

Philadelphia Union are playing at home for the fifth-successive time in the playoffs and the home side boast of a scintillating record winning four times in front of their own faithful. Entering the play-offs for the sixth-successive time, Philadelphia Union have massive experience of playing in the latter stages of the competition. Playing the best-of-three format for the first time, Philadelphia would be vying to produce another defensive masterclass in their next three games to make it through to the next stages.

A brace from Gustavo Bou on Decision Day ensured that New England Revolution made it through to the next stage defeating the same opponent on the final day. The American side would be vying to produce another similar performance when the two sides lock horns on Saturday. The second-highest goalscorers in the Eastern Conference, the Revs will have the perfect opportunity to start their Play-offs campaign on a high if they score multiple goals considering they have never lost in 2023 when this specific feat has been achieved by the visitors.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia vs New England kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union will cross swords with New England Revolution at the Subaru Park with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

How to watch Philadelphia vs New England online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia team news

The defensive duo of Matt Real and Olivier Mbaizo are sidelined due to an ankle injury and knee injury, respectively. Joining them on the treatment table are Jesus Bueno and Tai Baribo who have lower body issue themselves.

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI: Blake; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Harriel, Bedoya, Flach, Wagner; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Wagner, Sorenson, Harriel Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, Flach, McGlynn, Bedoya, Gazdag, Rafanello Forwards: Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan, Pierre

New England team news

New England Revolution have a long list of injuries before their opening fixture against Philadelphia Union. Left winger Dylan Borrero is nursing a cruciate ligament tear alongside another left-winger Damian Rivera who is recovering from a knee injury.

American midfielder Ian Harkes has a neck injury while Brandon Bye has a cruciate ligament rupture with the latter scheduled to return next year.

DeJuan Jones returned to the American side after international duty while David Romney became the second player in the club's history to play every minute for New England Revolution in a 34-game campaign.

New England Revolution Predicted XI: Jackson; Jones, Kessler, Romney, Makoun; McNamara, Polster; Buck, C. Gil, N. Gil; Bou



Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaclik, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Kessler, Romney, Makoun, Farrell, Gonzalez, Jones, Sweat, Spaulding Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Maciel, Bolma, Boateng, C. Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, N. Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Vrioni, Bou, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 Oct 2023 New England 2-1 Philadelphia MLS 21 May 2023 Philadelphia 3-0 New England MLS 5 Feb 2023 New England 0-2 Philadelphia Club Friendlies 17 Jul 2022 Philadelphia 2-1 New England MLS 29 May 2022 New England 1-1 Philadelphia MLS

