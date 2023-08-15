How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are set to take on Philadelphia Union for a spot in the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

The Argentine superstar, who has scored eight goals in five games, can win a trophy in his first seven matches in the United States, and the David Beckham co-owned side's first piece of silverware in the club's short history.

The Herons defeated Charlotte 4-0 to set up a semi-final date with Philadelphia, who beat Queretaro 2-1 in the last eight at the tournament.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST* Venue: Subaru Park

*On August 16.

The Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will be played at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania, at 7 pm ET on August 15.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

There are no reported injuries for the hosts going into the all-important tie against Inter Miami.

Chris Donovan would pose a threat alongside Mikael Uhre in attack, while Jose Martinez is likely to continue just in front of a back three comprising of Jakob Glenes, Jack Eliott, and Damion Lowe.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Martinez; Mbaizo, Wagner, Anez, McGlynn; Caranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe, Mkhanya, Craig, Wagner, Real, Mbaizo, Harriel Midfielders: Perea, Martinez, Bueno, Odada, Flach, McGlynn, Bedoya, Gazdag, Rafanello, Torres, Sullivan Forwards: Carranza, Uhre, Donovan, Baribo

Inter Miami team news

Ian Fray, Franco Negri, Gregore, Jean Mota and Corentin Jean are all out injured.

Tata Martino will be tempted to go all out with the same lineup that beat Charlotte, with Messi among the front three and his former Barcelona teammates in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at left-back and in the middle, respectively.

Josef Martinez should once again lead the line of attack.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Martinez, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Fray, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

Most of the encounters between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami have been close games apart from the former's most recent 4-1 victory at the same venue.

Below are the head-to-head records of the last five times that the two teams faced each other.

Date Match Competition Jun 24, 2023 Philadelphia Union 4-1 Inter Miami MLS Mar 4, 2023 Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia Union MLS Jul 13, 2022 Inter Miami 1-2 Philadelphia Union MLS May 18, 2022 Philadelphia Union 0-0 Inter Miami MLS Jul 25, 2021 Inter Miami 1-1 Philadelphia Union MLS

