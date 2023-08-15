Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are set to take on Philadelphia Union for a spot in the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup on Tuesday.
The Argentine superstar, who has scored eight goals in five games, can win a trophy in his first seven matches in the United States, and the David Beckham co-owned side's first piece of silverware in the club's short history.
The Herons defeated Charlotte 4-0 to set up a semi-final date with Philadelphia, who beat Queretaro 2-1 in the last eight at the tournament.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST*
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
*On August 16.
The Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will be played at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania, at 7 pm ET on August 15.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels.
GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia Union team news
There are no reported injuries for the hosts going into the all-important tie against Inter Miami.
Chris Donovan would pose a threat alongside Mikael Uhre in attack, while Jose Martinez is likely to continue just in front of a back three comprising of Jakob Glenes, Jack Eliott, and Damion Lowe.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Martinez; Mbaizo, Wagner, Anez, McGlynn; Caranza, Uhre.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blake, Bendik, Trent
|Defenders:
|Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe, Mkhanya, Craig, Wagner, Real, Mbaizo, Harriel
|Midfielders:
|Perea, Martinez, Bueno, Odada, Flach, McGlynn, Bedoya, Gazdag, Rafanello, Torres, Sullivan
|Forwards:
|Carranza, Uhre, Donovan, Baribo
Inter Miami team news
Ian Fray, Franco Negri, Gregore, Jean Mota and Corentin Jean are all out injured.
Tata Martino will be tempted to go all out with the same lineup that beat Charlotte, with Messi among the front three and his former Barcelona teammates in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at left-back and in the middle, respectively.
Josef Martinez should once again lead the line of attack.
Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Martinez, Taylor.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Fray, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, LaCava
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson
Head-to-Head Record
Most of the encounters between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami have been close games apart from the former's most recent 4-1 victory at the same venue.
Below are the head-to-head records of the last five times that the two teams faced each other.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jun 24, 2023
|Philadelphia Union 4-1 Inter Miami
|MLS
|Mar 4, 2023
|Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|Jul 13, 2022
|Inter Miami 1-2 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|May 18, 2022
|Philadelphia Union 0-0 Inter Miami
|MLS
|Jul 25, 2021
|Inter Miami 1-1 Philadelphia Union
|MLS