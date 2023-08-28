Pachuca vs San Luis: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams from different ends of the table will lock horns at the Estadio Hidalgo as a struggling Pachuca side plays host to Atletico San Luis.

Pachuca are currently in the 15th spot on the table with a single win, three draws, and one loss. The Mexican giants kicked off their campaign with a draw against Mazatlan followed by a 4-0 thrashing by Leon in their second fixture.

Despite their struggles, Pachuca were able to earn their first three points with a diligent performance against Cruz Azul and they would be hungry for a similar performance in front of their faithful.

On the other hand, Atletico San Luis's Liga MX campaign has started on a good note. Currently, in the third spot, San Luis can leapfrog above Juarez and Guadalajara with an away victory to lead the pack. San Luis are on a winning streak extending to two games and another three points could see them make it three in a row, a record they haven't achieved since 2019.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs San Luis kick-off time

Date: August 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:10 pm ET / 8:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Hidalgo

The game between Pachuca and Atletico San Luis will take place at the Estadio Hidalgo with kick-off at 11:10 pm ET / 8:10 pm PT.

How to watch Pachuca vs San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch online or on television. However, viewers can follow GOAL's Live Match Centre for details.

Team news & squads

The home team has no injury problems or suspensions to deal with when San Luis come visiting for a crucial encounter.

Pachuca's forward line will be integral as they'll have to make do with the minimal chances they receive and convert them to produce an upset. Summer signing Sergio Barreto has been superb since his arrival while the forward duo of Roberto De La Rosa and Lucas Di Yorio will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility for their side.

Pachuca Predicted XI: Moreno; Perez, Cabral, Barreto, Macias; Terans, Sanchez, Montiel, Hinestroza; De la Rosa, Di Yorio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, Martinez, Herrera, Sanchez, Perez, J. Castillo, B. Castillo, Macias Midfielders: Ortiz, Pedraza, Montiel, Sanchez, Marchand, Terans, Lopez, Luna Forwards: D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Di Yorio, De La Rosa, I. Hernandez, Di Yorio

San Luis team news

After two successive victories, Gustavo Leal would be reluctant to tinker with the winning formula his side has shown on the pitch.

All eyes would be on midfielders Mateo Klimowicz and Dieter Villalpando who have outshone this season with multiple goal contributions.

San Luis Predicted XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez; Klimowicz, Villalpando, Murillo; Bonatini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez, Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz Forwards: Gutierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames, Bonatini, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

Pachuca has previously won four out of five games played between the two sides with one encounter ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 23 April 2023 Pachuca 2-1 San Luis Liga MX 19 September 2022 San Luis 1-2 Pachuca Liga MX 15 May 2022 Pachuca 3-2 San Luis Liga MX 12 May 2022 San Luis 2-2 Pachuca Liga MX 7 January 2022 San Luis 0-2 Pachuca Liga MX

