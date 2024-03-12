How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pachuca and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a share of the spoils at Subaru Park, Pachuca and Philadelphia Union lock horns in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Pachuca are in sublime form in Liga MX having won three of their previous five games as they'll be vying to get this momentum in the CONCACAF Champions Cup tie.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, have had a shambolic start to their 2024 MLS campaign as they have lost both of their opening encounters. After a toothless draw at home, the Union would be aiming to change their fortunes playing on the road.

Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: March 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT Venue: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Pachuca will face Philadelphia Union at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on March 12, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Pachuca and Philadelphia Union will be available to stream on Fubo, Sling TV, and FS1 in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Paraguayan international Celso Ortiz is the solitary player ruled out for Pachuca with the midfielder yet to recover from a knee injury.

Pachuca predicted XI: Eulogio; A. Sanchez, Berlanga, Barreto, Gonzalez; Luna, Sanchez; Macias, De La Rosa, Idrissi; Castillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves, A. Sanchez Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union remain without Leon Flach because of a shoulder injury and Isaiah LeFlore with the latter nursing a knee injury.

The visitors will also be without Julián Carranza with the Argentine forward yet to heal from his thigh injury which could be a massive concern for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Union predicted XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Harriel, Wagner; McGlynn, Martinez, Bedoya; Sullivan; Gazdog, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Semmle, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, LeFlore, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, McGlynn, Bedoya, Ngabo, Gazdag, Rafanello, Pariano Forwards: Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Mar 2024 Philadelphia Union 0-0 Pachuca CONCACAF Champions Cup 25 Sept 2022 Philadelphia Union 1-0 Pachuca Club Friendlies

